Polaris Dota 2, Team Secret Wild Rift disband. What's next for these promising esports orgs?

TWO TEAMS that have shown some promise in the Philippine esports scene have officially disbanded.

Days after the team won the Predator League in Japan, Polaris Esports announced that they would release their championship-winning team.

In their Facebook post, the org revealed why they had made their decision.

"It's not a secret that Polaris Esports is still a relatively young and small organization and as such we cannot go toe to toe with the financial capabilities of other, much larger, and established organizations," said their statement.

"There were offers for the players that were too far out of our reach and there are also wishes from our members to go and try a different environment. We have always and still prioritize the growth and welfare of our peers. Without reservations, we are happy to see them prosper and grow even if it is not with us."

The team featured promising Filipino Dota 2 players: John Anthony "Natsumi" Vargas, Mc Nicholson "LeLouch" Villanueva, Nikko "Force" Bilocura, Marvin Salvador "Xavius" Rushton, and TI-veteran Nico "eyyou" Barcelon.

Team Secret's Wild Rift roster likewise disbands

Meanwhile, Team Secret's Wild Rift squad, which made headlines for their Horizon Cup run back in 2021, announced on Faccebook that they'll let go of their roster.

The team made a video looking back on their journey. In the end, the org thanked the services of their players: Eleazar "Azar" Salle, Robert "Trebor" Mansilungan, Heri "Tatsurii" Garcia, Caster "Chewy" Dela Cruz, James "Hamezz" Santos.

While 2021 was their breakthrough year, the following year didn't produce the best results from the org. After beating RRQ on the upper bracket quarterfinals of the Champions qualifiers, the team was sent to the lower bracket by Team Underground. From there, GrindSky Esports sent them packing.