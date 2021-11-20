Team Secret ends Horizon Cup run with loss against DKG

TEAM Secret’s Horizon Cup run has come to an end after losing to China’s Da Kun Gaming (DKG) 1-3, on Saturday.

The Pinoy Wild Rift team had the opportunity to push the series to a decider, grabbing a slight lead early in Game 4. A sixth-minute team fight around the Dragon pit saw Secret take down three on DKG’s side to go up 6 kills to 3.

But DKG would strike back in their macro game, taking down Team Secret’s tier one and tier two Dragon Lane turrets while the Jungle Jax kited the Pinoys at the Baron lane. This shift in momentum forced Team Secret to contest a Rift Herald nine minutes in. That ended badly for the Pinoys, losing four in exchange for one.

Team Secret ends at 3rd-4th place

The Pinoys would force another team fight at the 10:30 mark, but would end up losing three champions to DKG’s two, giving the Chinese a 5K gold lead. Team Secret would not come back, losing the game in 16 minutes with a massive 12k gold deficit.

DKG was dominant in Game 1 ending the game in 17:20 with a massive 22k gold lead. Team Secret would strike back in Game 2 despite falling behind early. It was Azar’s Lucian and Chewy’s Ziggs who whittled down DKG’s health bars before Tatsurii’s Zed cleaned up after.

DKG moves on to the finals and awaits the winner of the KT Roster Y and ThunderTalk Gaming.



With the loss, the squad of Caster “Chewy” Dela Cruz, Heri “Tatsurii” Garcia, Eleazar “Azar” Salle, Robert “Trebor” Mansilungan, James “Hamezz” Santos, and sub mid laner Morris “Code” Raymundo ends the tournament at 3rd–4th place, earning themselves $60,000 (more than P3 million) in the process.

