Esports org Dark League Studios signs up June Mar Fajardo

ESPORTS ORGANIZATION Dark League Studios has snapped up June Mar Fajardo to be one of its talents.

The nine-time PBA Best Player of the Conference awardee — and huge Dota fan — will be the org’s ambassador for responsible gaming.

“No words can describe how excited we are to have him on board, to make him part of the Dark League Studios family,” said Dark League Studios head AC Valdenor to Spin.ph. “June Mar’s participation will make a big impact to our upcoming projects.”

As one of the top PBA players in the country, Fajardo will be Dark League’s “main guy in terms of responsible gaming,” he went on. This advocacy is one of the top pillars of the budding esports organization, which will launch a nationwide grassroots tournament later this year.

“Kilala si June Mar as one of our top athletes sa PBA, it will be very interesting to people to see how he manages his time and responsibilities together with his Gaming Lifestyle. We will make it very interesting for people to watch,” added Valdenor.

Why June Mar Fajardo joined the sports organization

JMF signed the deal with Dark League because, as Valdenor relates, “he wants to do this for his Fans and the gaming community specially those who also play basketball to reach out to them, interact [with them], and even play [with them]!”

Dark League, which has the sons of PBA governors Alfrancis Chua and Bobby Rosales as among its main backers, is preparing a slate of content collaborations with the San Miguel big man.

But Valdenor promises, he won’t be the last hoops star to sign up with them.

“More PBA players to come,” he told Spin.ph, directing fans to follow their Facebook page for further announcements.

This news follows a week after Jared Dillinger revealed that he had also been signed by another esports organization, Tier One Entertainment.

