Blacklist, Smart Omega, Mamba LowKings dominate CODM battleground

BLACKLIST Ultimate, Smart Omega, and Mamba LowKings showed why they earned outright invitations to the second season of CODM Garena Masters as they put on a show, dominating in each of their respective groups as the tournament’s round 1 came to a close.

The three teams, skipping the open qualifiers for the Philippines thanks to their performance in season 1, each scored 8 out of 9 possible maps in their group. They collectively lost only a total of 3 maps after ruling over their respective counterparts.

Sustained excellence for Blacklist Ultimate

The Blacklist agents have been so good for so long now, winning five straight major titles. The team is still dominating up to this day, tearing apart the competition in Garena and showing no signs of slowing down.

Now gunning for their sixth straight title, Blacklist Ultimate are heading into the right direction as they defeated the likes of LF Organization (3-0), Huntsmen (3-0), and Warlord Esports Destra (2-1) to finish with an 8-1 record and grab the top seed in Group D.

Continue reading below ↓

However, more challenges await and it will be only harder for Blacklist from here on out as they’re about to face the top teams from other groups as well. Aside from their rivals ALMGHTY of Singapore, there’s one particular team they have yet to face following that team’s roster shakeup. Considering how good they looked recently, fans and players alike are looking at that possible matchup and see how Blacklist will handle adversity. That particular team happens to be one of the teams on this list.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The continued ascension of Mamba LowKings

Ever since their Cinderella run in the last Garena Masters and Garena Invitational, which saw them secure a pair top three finishes, Mamba LowKings have banked on their momentum heading into Garena Masters Season 2.

The confidence, experience and savviness brought about by their recent achievements have allowed them to continue ascending to the top of PH and Garena overall. Like Blacklist, the LowKings finished with an 8-1 record to secure Group B’s number one seed. They won 3-0 against sister team Mamba Corinthians and C8 Jeux while losing a map against Singapore’s Gaijin Rogue. Although they are considered to be the in the easiest bracket, Mamba LowKings have performed exceptionally well with no surprise.

Continue reading below ↓

Smart Omega’s new era is off to a remarkable start

Look out folks, Smart Omega is back.

Indeed, Smart Omega looks rejuvenated and are looking like their old, dominant selves again. The squad in green and white scored 8 map wins against only 1 map loss in the tournament’s ‘group of death’ in Group A. Besides that one map loss against C8 Stealth, Smart Omega completely dominated their opposition, scoring a 3-0 sweep both against Garena Youth Challengers champions Tyrant Esports and C8 Esports top team C8 Legacy.

The newly found formula for success for the team’s early dominance was arguably fueled by their off-season acquisition Ronan Arkie “Rage” Eleria. The addition of Rage offered a fresh look for the kings of old as they are firing on all cylinders with their recent results.

With this development, it will be interesting to see how Smart Omega will matchup against Blacklist Ultimate, as they are the only team who has yet to try and crack that team’s seemingly unbreakable armor.

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.