From motorsports to mecha, how Nexplay's Season 10 jersey was formed

FIFTEEN SECONDS.

That was all it took for Nexplay EVOS' Season 10 jersey to be sold out on the first day of its sale. It lasted slightly longer on the second day, with fans getting a full 1 minute and 12 seconds to shop online before stocks were up.

And here we are on the third day, where the sale only lasted for three minutes.

Nexplay’s jersey has been one of the talking points during the offseason, with fans lauding the overall design. There's even an ongoing debate among the community whether Nexplay or Blacklist has the best kit for S10.

For Marco Benito, the man behind the Season 10 jersey, hearing the comments from the fans was a beautiful sight.

“Well at first, I was shocked because it was gone within 15 seconds. It was something new for me. But mostly I feel proud and happy from the response of the community,” he said to Spin.ph.









“As a merchandise designer, nothing makes me happier than to see people wearing our jersey proudly and enjoying it, because these types of designs take months to do because of the revisions. So it makes me feel like the effort was worth it.”

Though his design has been the center of attraction, Benito also gave a hat tip to other members of the org.

“I [would] also like to give credit to merch and marketing team for the design to reach its fullest potential by sales strategy and social media promotion.”

A mixture of different elements in Nexplay EVOS new jersey

But before Nexplay could reach their record-breaking sales, they had to first conceptualize the overall look.

Benito is a sports junkie and a fan of Chelsea Football Club, and said that he drew inspiration from the multiple designs.

“I was a football player before and I was exposed to different kinds of jersey designs, different teams," he explained. "I watched a lot of sports so I try to take different elements from different kinds of jerseys and try to mix them up to see what kind of thing I can make.”

With Nexplay as an esports organization, Benito decided to combine the elements of techwear with traditional sports, especially motorsports, to bring a unique style in esports.

“We wanted to do something different this season, seeing that 99 percent of the market was having the same look and feel," he said. "We wanted to stray away from that design, we wanted to go to something unique, fresh, so we took some inspiration from tech wear and F1 motorsports, and it seems like the community really appreciated it."

Japanese design elements also played a major role, with Benito acknowledging the influence of mecha and clothing line Machine56.

And those characters in the jersey? They mean “legends.”

