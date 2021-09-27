ONIC’s Coach Yeb explains team’s side in decider versus Omega Esports

ONIC PH’s dominant win over Nexplay EVOS proved that the team was a worthy contender given how they responded from an embarrassing defeat at the hands of Bren Esports.

But it likewise shared some light about the team’s mental fortitude after Karl Mico “Micophobia” Tarala expressed his sentiments on the bashers harassing the team on social media. The comments forced Coach Paul Denver “Yeb” Miranda and Onic PH’s country manager, Rafael Sanchez, to go live on Facebook to discuss their side of the story.

This follows Smart Omega’s own take on the events of Friday. Read Omega's statement here.

In addition, the league has also issued its own statement on the matter, and called for sobriety in the community as heated comments were directed at teams and players.

Coach Yeb explains Omega-Onic controversy

Coach Yeb started the stream detailing the initial picks and bans of both teams. After Omega selected Paquito and Esmeralda as their first two picks, Coach Yeb told his team to lock on Aulus.

He recalled, “Baka i-ban nila yung Aulus sa second phase so kunin na natin. Sabi ko, ‘I-pick na si Aulus,’ then swi-nitch niya ni Hatred. Pag switch ni Hatred, lumabas si Bane.”

The sudden appearance of Bane surprised him, though he did mention that these bugs have existed since last season.

“Last season, madaming bugs sa switch sa tournament noon,” he said. “Kaya last season sinabihan kami na pagpi-pick, yung actual hero, huwag mag-switch. But this season na-try namin sa mga scrims, very rare na nangyayari siya.”

He added: “After lumabas si Bane sinabi kaagad ni Milly [Dolor], who is our manager, dun sa marshal na, bug na Aulus yung pick namin. Lahat kami natataranta syempre kase countdown eh, hindi ko pa napi-pick yung third pick ko.”

Immediately after, the marshals asked if the countdown ended. But according to Miranda, the time was still ticking.

“Sabi ni marshal, “Naubos ba oras?” Kase kung naubos, random hero yung dapat lalabas eh. Syempre hindi, kase nagka-countdown pa eh. Hindi pa napi-pick yung third pick ko. Tinatanong ni Milly kung anong gagawin.”

He later shared what the marshal’s initial decision was.

Miranda said, “Sabi ni marshal, ‘Ituloy lang yung draft. Kung ano talaga yung gagamitin namin, i-pick.’ So wala kaming oras. Pinick ko si Kaja, after nun, pinick nila si Beatrix. After that, ang bans namin is Mathilda and Rafaela. Ang ban nila is Thamuz and Khaleed. So pinick ko si Natan and Uranus. Sila pinick si Atlas and Alice.”

What went on during lengthy technical pause

Afterwards, a pause took place, as the marshals apparently discussed the proceedings. Eventually they reached out to Onic with their verdict.

“Eto side namin a. Hindi ko alam kung anong nangyari dun,” asserted Yeb. “Ang sabi ni marshal, ‘Kung papalitan niyo yung Bane ng Aulus pick dahil bug, papalitan ng Omega yung Beatrix nila,’ sabi kay Milly kase siya yung usually kausap ng marshal.”

Seeing the discrepancy with their decision, Coach Yeb decided to step in and expressed his sentiments.

“So pumasok ako sabi ko, ‘Boss hindi naman Omega yung bug, hindi naman sa kanila yung nag-issue.’ So for me, wala silang karapatan na magpalit ng hero kase kami lang yung nag-bug eh.”

He added: “Para sa akin ang desisyon lang dito, palitan ng Aulus yung Bane pick or hindi, meaning Bane pick continue the game. Sinabi ko yun.”

This forced the marshals to rethink their approach. Eventually they came out with another decision.

“After a while, may tumawag kay Milly, isa sa mga marshals din. Sabi redraft pero hanggang Aulus. Sabi ko, ‘Bakit ganun?’ Ayoko nang ganun kase nakita na yung mga possible heroes ko na ipa-partner ko sa Aulus. Hindi ko alam kung ano nasa side nila eh. Sabi daw ganun. Sabi ko di ako papayag.”

He went on, “Again ang desisyon, kayo pa rin. Aulus pick yun or Bane? So usap ulit, matagal, eto yung matagal.”

His response ultimately led to the long delay that took place after the initial draft. His team took their time eating their meals while waiting for the marshal’s decision. Given the gravity of the situation, one of the League operators decided to assess the situation and contact Miranda’s team.

“Ang pagkaalala ko, ang sabi sa akin, hindi alam ng Omega na nag-bug dun pa lang sa Bane. Kaya hindi ata ok yung papalitan ng Aulus. So tinanong sa amin kung ok ba sa inyo na ituloy natin ito?” he said. “Sabi ko, ‘Nag-bug siya, nasa inyo yung decision. Kung itutuloy ba ito or papalitan namin ng Aulus.’ Kase diba yung committee or marshals sila nagde-decide since may rulebook sila.”

“And after nun, nag-meeting. Siguro may hinihintay silang desisyon ni Moonton. After that tumawag sa amin and in-explain yung desisyon and para fair, total redraft. Sabi ko, “Boss! Redraft, meaning to say ulit ito, ulit lahat?” And he answered, “Yes!” So yun na yun, game na ulit.”

After explaining what happened in those back-and-forth discussions, Coach Yeb proceeded with a lengthy and detailed account of the second draft, from their first ban of Yve all the way to their final Uranus pick.

“Halos same lang e, kaunti lang nagbago,” he said of the redraft.

“So yun yung side namin. Again hindi ko alam kung anong nangyari sa kanila [Omega].”





Coach Yeb, Sanchez encourage community to promote a healthier ecosystem

After discussing what took place during the draft, Miranda decided to share his thoughts on the harassment that his players have experienced after the incident.

“Gusto ko lang sabihin sa MLBB fans or sa ML community na nirerespeto namin lahat ng teams at lahat ng fans,” he said. “Pero please stop harassing my players and Onic management. Some of them are minors. Gusto ko lang maging healthy ang community.”

The contentious issue, he mused, would likely lead to positive changes, though its negative effects have been felt by the team.

“Dito sa nangyari na ito, somehow grateful ako kase dahil dito mas naging intact yung team,” said the coach. “Mas naging buo kami eh, na parang hirap o ano nagtutulungan kami. Pero at the same time nakakalungkot kapag binabasa namin yung mga messages.”

Sanchez followed up by talking about how this incident affected the mental state of his players.

“Marami kaseng pinagdadaan yung mga bata and this added unnecessary pressure not only affects their actual gameplay, but also their mental state which I think is much more important,” said the country manager. “I've found out that some of my players na sa sobrang gigil or sa sobrang inis na mapapaiyak ka sa sobrang gigil.”

He even mentioned that the harassment didn’t just affect the players, as they have even reached their family members as well.

“Ang nakakalungkot kase na nalalaman ko yung mga players ko pati pamilya minumura. Guys I know there’s nothing wrong with being a diehard fan. There’s nothing wrong if you love NXP, there’s nothing wrong if you love Omega, and there’s nothing wrong if you love Blacklist. But the thing is there’s always a line that should never be crossed, when becoming a fan means putting others down para lang mas lumabas na malakas yung team niyo.”

He added, “And sa totoo lang, I don’t think your teams would also like that, knowing that their fans mismo dinedegrade yung ibang tao or minumura yung ibang tao.”

As the stream was about to end, Sanchez left one important food for thought for the community.

“And you have to realize na what you end up saying has really big consequences. Hindi niyo lang alam na yung pagmumura sa mga nanay ng players, hindi niyo lang alam yung feeling na yun. It’s really disrespectful. So please be more mindful with the things you say kase sa totoo lang no one wants this.”

