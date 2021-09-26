MPL implores fans on Omega-ONIC issue: 'Please stop spreading negative comments'

FOLLOWING THE release of a statement yesterday by Smart Omega on Friday's matchup versus ONIC PH, the MPL-PH released its own statement today to explain to fans what happened during the contentious two-hour delay before the ONIC victory.

The MPL-PH operating committee explained that, during the third game of the series, ONIC reported a "possible bug" with the third pick of the draft. However, the league statement said, " the head marshal was unable to come to a quick decision to resolve the issue."

It continued: "This resulted in a complication because the issue should have been resolved immediately by ordering for an immediate redraft or letting the draft continue with the current picks. Officials from MPL-PH Operations had to intervene. Statements and concerns from both teams were taken into great consideration and after discussing the matter, the MPL-PH Operations team have decided to proceed with Game 3 with a complete reset of the draft."

The league offered apologies to ONIC PH and Omega, as well as the fans of both teams.

It also implored: "Please stop spreading negative comments to either team and focus on supporting and cheering for your favourites."

The operating committee said it would mete out internal punishments to ensure that this issue won't happen again.

Read the full statement of the MPL below.

Full MPL-PH statement

We would like to offer our sincere apologies to both ONIC PH and Omega Esports, and to all the fans of MPL-PH as well. Your passion for MPL-PH is greatly felt and we understand your concerns about the new franchised league.

Both ONIC PH and Smart Omega Esports were following the marshals' instructions and expressing their opinions on the situation, along with support by the MPL-PH Operations Team. While the resolution took a while, both teams continued to play once the issue was resolved.

Please stop spreading negative comments to either team and focus on supporting and cheering for your favourites.

Rest assured that we will do our best to improve MPL-PH with all related parties, active steps including handing out internal punishments will be taken too to ensure such kind of issue won't happen again. Thank you for your continuous support for the league, and we seek for your understanding in this matter. We will continue to work with the franchise teams to deliver the best possible esports league for our fans.

