Coach Pauloxpert explains why he was chosen to handle Bren’s draft

ONE OF the key talking points that emerged from Bren Esports in Season 9 is the team’s decision to give Paulo “Pauloxpert” Munsayac the reins to decide the team’s draft.

This led to some questions within the community about why Coach Francis “Duckeyyy” Glindro wasn’t normally seen with the players during the draft. Was Duckeyyy taking on a more hands-off role?

However, it was revealed in a post-match press conference that the decision was made to address communication issues.

“Noong first week, tina-try niya akong tulungan. Yung problema namin sa 1st week yung draft diba?" said Pauloxpert. "Nahahalata niya na nagkakagulo kami sa super daming nagsu-suggest so nag-decide siya na, ‘Ok Pao, ikaw na bahala mag-draft'. So ayun, ako na nagdilta ng draft this week and ok naman yung draft e. Sa execution lang nagkulang (vs. RSG PH).”

The issues with execution still lingers. Bren has had their moments of brilliance, only to be undercut by some flaws in their teamfights.

Continue reading below ↓

One potential factor for their execution woes? Their communication — a factor that Munsayac emphasized.

“They definitely did better than last week kase medyo dikit yung laban. Communication issue lang talaga eh. Siguro na-figure out namin na yun pa rin yung problema namin. That is a positive sign,” reflected the Bren Esports analyst.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Coach Paulo admits that Bren is currently in a rebuilding phase

While Bren's struggles with preparation can be inferred from the current course of the season, Coach Paulo admitted that his team was performing well during the scrimmages.

“Ngayon sa praktis, masasabi ko na sila talaga yung next generation ng MPL pero hindi nagtra-translate sa tournaments yung results namin. Kase sa scrims kahit mga S-tier teams yung kalaban namin sa Indo, we always win," he revealed.

He added: “Sa tournaments lang talaga kami nagkakaproblema.”

Continue reading below ↓

With their winless record, Bren might succumb from the pressure of getting their first win and pleasing their passionate fanbase, but for Coach Paulo, the team has no intentions of clicking the panic button.

“Hindi kami nagpa-panic kase technically rebuilding stage naman talaga ang Bren eh. Halos lahat ng players almost lahat sila bago,” he said. “Rebuilding stage kami. Ang importante sa amin is our long-term goal which is to develop players na parang next-gen players ng MPL."

He later praised the team’s mentality and fighting spirit amid the numerous losses.

“Ang masasabi ko sa team na ito ngayon na kahit puro talo kami, there’s no toxicity sa environment. Kahit natatalo kami, they’re still positive and they’re willing to learn.”

He added: “Last season kase walang ganun eh, medyo toxic yung environment. Ayaw nila makipaglaro sa isa’t isa. Pero yung team na ito win or lose, talagang solid silang magkakasama. Hopefully ma-build namin in the long-term yung chemistry namin.”

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.