WATCH: Jungle Chou? Yes, it's possible

WITH A Phoveus, Chou, Kagura, and Clint, many expected that the last hero from RSG would be a jungle-based hero for Jonard Cedrix “Demonkite” Caranto. While his signature heroes⁠ — Paquito, Fanny, Hayabusa, and Ling ⁠— were banned, there were still other options that he could use, like Benedetta, Aulus, and Balmond.

But surprisingly, RSG’s last pick was a Mathilda (a natural support hero), which in turn made Chou into a jungler... something that has never been seen in the MPL-PH stage.

RSG's loss in that matchup against Blacklist International turned them into a laughingstock in the community.

However, we analyze why there is a strong case to utilize this unorthodox pick.

WATCH: Jungle Chou

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.