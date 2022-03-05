Coach Pakbet responds to Nexplay: He's better than Coach Zico

A MOMENTOUS victory over Onic PH in an offline setting has given Omega Esports the confidence booster it needed in their upcoming matchup against Nexplay EVOS.

In the previous week, Nexplay EVOS said in a post-match interview that Coach John Michael “Zico” Dizon was better than Omega’s Coach Jomie “Pakbet” Abalos.

But with an inspired performance against the Filipino Hedgehogs, Coach Pakbet finally had the bragging rights and confidence to respond to these comments.

“Malakas sila [Nexplay EVOS] ngayon kase malakas yung mga player nila, siguro nagko-connect-connect sila ngayon. Pero better sa akin? Siguro hindi. Mas magaling pa ako dun eh,” said the MSC 2021 winning Coach.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Pakbet reveals why they struggled in the first two weeks

Winning against Onic PH wasn’t just a show of confidence for Omega Esports but it was also a testament to the team’s overall improvements.

Against Onic PH, the pieces started synergizing well. Joshua “Ch4knu” Mangilog, Patrick James “E2MAX” Caidic, and Dean Christian “Raizen” Samagui delivered a rejuvenated performance, a far cry from their lopsided outings during the previous weeks.

Continue reading below ↓

And why were they struggling back then? The team was overwhelmed by changes that took place, forcing them to adapt.

“Siguro yung first two weeks namin nag-a-adjust pa kami. Sobrang layo yung laro namin nung nakaraan. Ngayon kase sobrang bago na talaga eh. Sobrang bilis na ng game kaya hindi talaga kami nakaka-comeback eh. Kaya ang ginawa namin, in-adjust namin,” reflected Abalos.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Part of the learning process was adapting from the Indonesian meta and learning about their antics.

“Sa Indo kase magaling sila mag-micro. Bini-base namin yung scrims namin sa Indo yung clash talaga kase sobrang galing nila kumuha ng hero kapag clash. Hindi sila nagkakamali kaya sobrang daming matutunan kapag sa Indo nagscri-scrim.”

Yet amid the inspiration he took from the other SEA MLBB powerhouse, Pakbet believes that the Philippines remains the powerhouse in the region.

“Pero ngayon pinakamalakas na meta sa PH talaga," he said.

Given the team’s resurgence, it would be interesting to see how they’ll fare against Nexplay EVOS, a team boasting with a lot of talent given their recent performances.

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.