Coach Pakbet, E2MAX warn players about long esports contracts

WITH MPL-PH TEAMS already making moves in the offseason, Mobile Legends players have the opportunity to sign up for new teams.

Luckily for most pros, and even amateurs aspiring to reach the bigger stage, the offseason timeframe is a little longer coming into Season 11, to make way for the M4 World Championship in January.

It should give ample time for all parties involved to take a hard look at any contract they sign.

In fact, both Omega Esports’ Coach Jomie “Pakbet” Abalos and Patrick James “E2MAX” Caidic emphasized the need to look at contracts thoroughly in a press conference.

In esports contracts, how important is the number of years?

For Omega's Coach Pakbet, looking at the number of years is integral. He pointed out that one to two years would be the ideal duration.

“Siguro sa mga pro player natin, siguro pinaka-advice ko sa contract, tingnan nila yung taon, yung years doon sa contract kase doon minsan nasasayang yung pagiging pro player,” he said.

“Minsan kase sobrang tagal ng contract, like five years, pero tingin ko pinaka dito sa org din e. Siguro kung magbibigay sila ng contract dito, mga one to two years lang talaga. Hindi yung five years, sobrang tengga ka doon. Kung mangamote ka, wala kang ibang org na makukuha sa iyo kasi ang laki ng buyout sa inyo.”

But in a basketball league like the pBA, multi-year contracts are actually preferred for players, as it gives them an opportunity to earn more.

But as E2MAX argues, things are different in the esports scene.

“Kase akala nila yung ganoon kahaba na contracts, yung three years, four years, or five years, akala nila three to five years sila may trabaho," explained Omega's mid laner. "Hindi nila alam, pagdating sa esports, yung mga ganoon na contract, kung gusto mo pumasok, dapat per season. Para kung lumalakas ka sa season na iyon, may chance na lumipat.”

The balance of power shifts more in the org's favor when the duration of the contract is longer.

“Parang may choice ka sa sarili mo na lumipat ng ibang team na deserve na mas mataas yung salary or mas makita yung importance mo. Kase kapag pumirma ka ng mga ganon na kahabang contracts, yung mga bata kasi nasisilaw sila. Iniisip nila, ay matagal na ako sa esports, pero ang hindi nila alam kapag ganoon kahaba, mas hawak sila ng org, mas pabor sa kanila yun.”

“So ang suggestion ko, kung kaya per year or per season yung contract, mas maganda para meron ka talagang choice kapag matatapos na contract mo.”

This wasn’t the first time that MPL personalities have warned players and teams about the duration of contracts. Coach Francis “Duckeyyy” Glindro likewise shared his thoughts prior to the beginning of Season 10.