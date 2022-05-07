LOOK: Coach Duckeyyy creatively casts vote in convenience store cup election

OVER THE election season, convenience store chain 7-Eleven ran their Speak Cups promo, a mock poll where customers can cast their pretend votes by buying soda or coffee cups labeled with the presidential candidate of their choice.

Yesterday, 7-Eleven announced the results, which hew closely to the findings of the pre-election surveys conducted by Pulse Asia. Presidential candidate Bongbong Marcos took the lead in the Speak Cups promo, with 43 percent of purchases coming from BBM cups.

Count Bren Esports' coach Francis "Duckeyyy" Glindro as one of those who picked those cups up.

When it comes to local politics, Duckeyyy has been creative with the way he expresses his political leanings, specifically against presidential aspirant Bongbong Marcos.

But the levels of creativity reached a different level with his latest social media post.

As he was travelling home exhausted, he chanced upon a 7/11 store to purchase coffee, choosing the BBM cup as his option.

As he approached the cashier, the two-time World Championship Coach asked: “Magkano itong coffee?”

The cashier replied: “32 pesos lang sir. Bakit si BBM sir?”

With a smile on his face, Coach Duckeyyy didn’t pay the cashier and left.

Duckeyyy has been outspoken about his political stand

While we're not sure if his cup was tallied in the final Speak Cup count, it was certainly a subversive way to show his take on the Marcoses, of whom the outspoken coach once said: “My problem starts when you claim we weren’t stolen from, that people weren’t killed during one of the darkest times of this country.”

Fellow Leni-Kiko supporter and Nexplay EVOS head coach John Michael “Zico” Dizon joked about the incident, saying: “Tawag na ba sa iyo niyan Man of Steal?”

Duckeyyy's post joined the groundswell of political posts from the esports community over the past week as the polarizing electoral campaign season comes to a head.

