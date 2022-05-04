PH Esports personalities wade into election battle. Their choice?

AS the elections draws near, PH esports personalities went all out to express their support to Leni Robredo and Kiko Pangilinan. A long Twitter thread revealed the organizations and personalities backing Leni's campaign.

As for organizations, both Oasis Gaming and Tyrant Esports have openly backed Leni. Oasis Gaming has been a pillar in the Philippine VALORANT scene, representing the Philippines in VCT SEA Challengers back in 2021.

Meanwhile, Tyrant Esports, one of the most prominent Call of Duty: Mobile organizations in the country posted a photo on Facebook with #KulayRosasAngBukas.

MLBB personalities represent

In the Mobile Legends scene, professional players and coaches like Allen Jedric "Baloyskie" Baloy and John Michael "Zico" Dizon revealed their intentions of supporting Leni. The latter even painstakingly explained his choice to a troll, saying, "I stand on what is right and I stand as an individual using my platform."

He even asked the community to likewise support the likes of Kiko Pangilinan and Chel Diokno.

Other notable players including Onic PH's Mark "Markyyyyy" Capacio, Nowee "Ryota" Cabailo, Karl Mico "Micophobia" Tarala, and Jaylord "Hatred" Gonzales. Even Blacklist International's Kiel "Oheb" Soriano and Howard "Owl" Gonzales opted to support Leni by showing her signature hand gesture.

Then there's Nexplay EVOS' John Paul "H2wo" Salonga with a Leni armband.

Besides the players and coaches, MPL personalities have also been vocal about their support for Leni. Theo "Uomi" Ignacio, vented on Twitter revealing Leni's platforms, while esports manager Baby Ignacio became emotional upon learning the support that Leni received.

Beyond the Land of Dawn

Outside the Land of Dawn, there have also been personalities who have revealed their support of Leni's presidency.

PH Wild Rift icons namely Mika Fabella and Gia "Jeeya" Llanes have been very vocal about their support.

Even streaming icon and Pacquiao.gg ambassador, Een Mercardo hinted their choices on Twitter, showing pink emojis. She was even acknowledged by fellow kakampinks, Em "Kaisaya" Dangla and Dani Rogacion.

And besides Oasis Gaming, PH VALORANT shoutcaster, Reycelle "Reyrey" Claravall hinted her intent to vote for Leni. A community member even joked about planting a spike in Malacanang.

