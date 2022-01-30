Blacklist now SEA Games bound after victory over Nexplay EVOS

BLACKLIST International’s dominance in the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang scene carries on as they are officially crowned as the Philippine representatives for the upcoming SEA Games.

Though Nexplay EVOS fought valiantly, and even managed a gutsy Game 3 victory courtesy of a surprise Lord steal from Kenneth “CADENZA” Castro, the Codebreakers proved the fan favorites are lightyears behind Blacklist’s dominance as they secured a 4-1 series win.

The entire series was a tactical clinic as Blacklist outplayed Nexplay.

Blacklist once again shows their strategic prowess

Coach Kristoffer “BON CHAN” Ricaplaza and Aniel “Master The Basics” Jiandani made key drafting decisions that gave Nexplay a run for their money.

Besides banning Nexplay’s signature Wanwan and Ruby picks and denying the overpowered Gloo and the dreaded Saber, heroes who could stifle the ‘UBE’ timings of the Codebreakers, there were other notable decisions.

Picking the Esmeralda in Game 1 as a counter to Ruby and Jawhead was crucial in weakening the engagements from Nexplay. Plus, it helped that Johnmar “OhMyV33nus” Villaluna’s Rafaela was deployed as the kryptonite to Marius “DONUT” Tan’s Aldous.

Then in Game 2, Salic “Hadji” Imam was able to unleash his midlane Lunox, which limited the rotations from Jeniel “YellyHaze” Bata-anon's Mathilda and CADENZA’s Jawhead.

Though the Codebreakers suffered a loss in Game 3, they managed to show a calculated dissection on their foes with an early Dreadnaught Armor spam, which weakened Nexplay’s physical damage lineup.

Blacklist’s signature execution once again prevails

But for Blacklist to succeed with their selections, it all boiled down to execution which the Codebreakers masterfully displayed.

In Game 2 as Blacklist forced Rainiel “URESHII” Logronio to pop his abilities, which led to the Codebreakers temporarily retreating... only for them to surprise their foes with Kyle Dominic “Dominic” Soto and Hadji’s entrances.

Then there were instances when Danerie James “Wise” Del Rosario’s Aldous would charge inside the base, forcing a distraction, which led to the Codebreakers destroying the tier 3 turrets.

The squad also had other methods of pushing the base, such as in Game 4 with the combined poke damage from Yi Sun Shin with Demon Slayer emblem, Popol and Kupa, and Brody. Nexplay were forced to suffer as they couldn’t charge forward due to the Yve’s impact.

Even the final game was a nightmare as H2wo’s early game was severely hampered by Blacklist’s systematic dissection.

Blacklist acknowledges the improvements from Nexplay

While Blacklist was able to systematically dissect their foes in a 4-1 romp, V33nus admitted that facing the revamped Nexplay EVOS was a challenge due to the improvements displayed by their rivals.

“Nakakaloka sobra! Actually sobrang hirap ng series dahil sobrang ganda ng improvement and drive ng Nexplay EVOS," said the veteran shotcaller.

Even Master The Basics was impressed with their efforts, most notably from their three rookie sensations.

“Actually yung tatlong rookies nila sina URESHII, DONUT, at CADENZA parang hindi sila mga amateur," said the MLBB analyst and content creator.

Besides praising Nexplay's sudden resurgence, they also shared their thoughts on their future. V33nus admitted that he will take a break after winning the Sibol finals.

“Ako magpahinga muna kase ever since M3 hindi pa ako nagpapahinga."



While Coach Dexter Louise "DEX STAR" Alaba and Master The Basics will prepare for S9.

"May MPL pa, hindi pa tapos, meron pa kaming 19 days," said DEX STAR.

“Siguro i-improve yung bagong lineup para sa Season 9 kase medyo malaking adjustments yun dahil wala sina V33nus and Wise," responded MTB.

