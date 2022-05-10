CCE's season 1 kicks off in June with tournament for student esports athletes

THE COLLEGIATE Center for Esports is back with a bang, paving the big stage and bright lights to a new wave of student-athletes in a steady drive to advance esports on and off the virtual arenas.



Months after a successful exhibition tournament featuring some of the country's varsity basketball players, CCE is giving the spotlight to ordinary students aspiring to find their niche as professional esports players.



The regular season-by-season calendar kicked off in June, headlined by the same cast of ten established universities and colleges that participated in last year's show matches.



These are San Beda University, Arellano U, Colegio de San Juan de Letran, College of St. Benilde, Mapua U, Jose Rizal U, San Sebastian College-Recoletos, University of Perpetual Help System Dalta, Emilio Aguinaldo College and Lyceum of the Philippines U, which ruled the inaugural CCE Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 5-on-5 Varsity Cup (MVC) in 2021.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

CCE will hold its first official tournament for student esports athletes

All teams vow to go all-out in an expected tightrope duel for the official first crown of CCE, with Galaxy Racer as its official partner.



"Following the successful launch of CCE last year, we anticipate an even better showing this year among our partner schools. We expect a more exciting and fiery competition paired with the continuous excellence, sportsmanship, values and camaraderie among all our players as the foundations of our organization," CCE commissioner Waiyip Chong said.



"Expect CCE to catapult and soar into new heights starting in our first official season. And with Galaxy Racer behind, we see a meteoric rise and improvement all for the advancement of the Esports cause in the country. It's a massive partnership that would only lead to stronger ties and nobler cause for Philippine Esports, especially in the collegiate ranks," beamed CCE president Stanley Lao.



Galaxy Racer, one of the world's largest esports, gaming and lifestyle organizations, sees this as the chance to expand its foothold in grassroots Philippine esports.



"CCE has opened an opportunity that everybody has been waiting for. Everyone is looking forward to it, especially our collegiate athletes in a league among established collegiate institutions. This is very exciting not just for us but for the entire Esports community. It's an easy opener for us to partner with CCE," said Galaxy Racer country manager Marcia Guillermo.



Aside from CCE's bid to promote esports, it has also created a bridge between the gaming world and the academe with courses and programs already in place since the pandemic to provide platforms and future opportunities for student-athletes desiring to make it a career for good.



Represented by sports project head and coach Ana Dulce Yango, the Commission on Higher Education in partnership with CCE has started venturing into the booming discipline with the launch of Friendship Games on May 20 featuring esports as one its events.



It will then pave the way for the bigger National Tertiary Games already in the works which includes esports as well.



But the biggest vision is for the country's national sporting cause.



"We have experienced and saw (the Esports rise) during the pandemic and even in the Southeast Asian Games. We envision the students, not just athletes but regular students, to be involved in such opportunities," said Peter Cayco, athletic director of Arellano.



Cayco was joined in the CCE Season 1 launch at the Santolan Town Plaza by Dax Castellano (College of St. Benilde), Estefiano Boquiron Jr. (Emilio Aguinaldo College), Paul Supan (Jose Rizal University), Fr. Vic Calvo (Colegio de San Juan de Letran), Hercules Callanta (Lyceum of the Philippines University), Melchor Divina (Mapua University), Atty. Jonas Cabochan (San Beda University), Fr. Glynn Ortega (San Sebastian College – Recoletos), and Frank Gusi (University of Perpetual Help System DALTA as well as head organizer Ssein Meneses and project manager Kirs Montales.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.