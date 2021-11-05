How is CCE different from AcadArena? Collegiate esports league explains

THE Collegiate Center for Esports, together with 10 NCAA colleges and universities, has forged an alliance to promote the growth of collegiate-level esports in the Philippines.

So far the 10 schools are none other than Arellano University, College of St. Benilde, Emilio Aguinaldo College, Jose Rizal University, Colegio de San Juan de Letran, Lyceum of the Philippines University, Mapua University, San Beda University, San Sebastian College – Recoletos, and the University of Perpetual Help System DALTA.

They're not the only collegiate esports league in the game.

AcadArena was established two years ago to serve a similar purpose. Their CEO, Ariane Lim, was even nominated in the 2021 Esports Awards.

But CCE project manager Kirs Montales explained the key differences between the two organizations.

"Although same business model kami ni AcadArena, AcadArena and CCE differs in how we help scholars," she said. "For AcadArena, yung mga winners of the tournament will receive scholarship whereas dito sa CCE, lahat ng players will be provided with the scholarship by the colleges.

"Sa AcadArena kase they're using the clubs, so ang kausap nila is the school's teams, whereas dito sa CCE we are directly communicating with the schools itself."

CCE to develop college esports even further

In order to kickstart their plans, the CCE will commence a Mobile Legends: Bang Bang tournament, featuring basketball varsity players in a 5-v-5 affair. Eventually, this would transition to enrolled students with the passion to become professional esports athletes.

Will CCE expand beyond Mobile Legends in the future? It will all depend on the market demand, said league representatives.

But for Stanley Lao, the finance head of the CCE, this league will definitely serve as a stepping stone for something bigger.

“We just want to help in covering all the bases of Philippine esports. For us, it’s bringing the game to the collegiate level and it’s just the start. That’s the important part, to start and we’re thrilled with what’s to come down the road,” said Lao during a virtual press conference.

CCE president Edwin Chiong expressed the importance of establishing their organization.

“CCE is the new platform to showcase the talents and efforts of deserving students. And with the support of the schools, the best is yet to come. We’re foreseeing that soon, more future esports geniuses will flourish. That’s our noble cause,” said Chiong.

Furthermore, getting student athletes into esports will help debunk the negative perception that has plagued the esports scene.

“The bottomline is helping the parents understand the benefits of esports. Through CCE, we want to show that students can also do what they love while studying. It’s not a mere game. That’s our purpose,” he concluded.

