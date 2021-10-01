Mobile Legends icon KarlTzy nominated in prestigious Esports Awards

FOR HIS valiant efforts in carrying Bren Esports to championship glory in the M2 World Championships and his performances with his signature Lancelot play, Karl Gabriel “KarlTzy” Nepomuceno was nominated in one of the industry’s most prestigious honors, the Esports Awards.

He is in the running for Pro Esports Mobile Player of the Year Award.

The announcements were revealed on the body’s official website. This marks the first time that a Mobile Legends: Bang Bang player was chosen. In last year’s edition, PUBG: Mobile players contended for the award.

This year, however, the number of PUBG Mobile nominees declined to only one, with Zhu “Paraboy” Bocheng from China as the title’s only representative. Majority of the other nominees come from its rival battle royale game, Free Fire.

KarlTzy urges fans to vote

Nepomuceno, alongside the shoutcasters and other esports and gaming personalities in the Philippines, have posted about the nomination on social media, asking for the community to show their support through voting.

Though KarlTzy’s efforts have opened the door for aspiring Filipino professional players to be recognized in the global stage, his fellow compatriot, Ariane “Metanoise” Lim, was also given the nod for her efforts in growing the collegiate esports scene in the Philippines through her role as CEO of AcadArena.

Lim was nominated under the Esports Collegiate Ambassador of the Year award.

Lim posted on her Twitter page about her gratitude in seeing her efforts reach the bigger stage. She mentioned the importance of the student community in carrying the AcadArena banner.

The voting process is still ongoing and fans can place their support through this link.

The live coverage of the ceremonies will commence on November 21, 2021.

In 2020, KarlTzy was recognized by Spin.ph with its Rising Star nod in its annual Sportsman of the Year awards.

