CHED, CCE buddy up in esports events for Friendship Games

THE collegiate esports scene just got an extra lift in its mission to further promote the sport’s relevance, both socially and academically.

Ahead of its Season 1 opener, the Collegiate Center for Esports (CCE) recently struck a partnership with the Commission on Higher Education for the first-ever CHED Friendship Games next week that will include esports.

At a time when esports is slowly gaining ground as an internationally-recognized event, CHED’s decision take part in the booming discipline is certainly a shot in the arm for CCE as one of the sport’s movers.

“It’s our utmost honor and pleasure to be a partner of CHED in championing the students’ role in our society through the booming Esports discipline this time around,” said CCE commissioner Waiyip Chong.

“We’re hoping for it to be just the beginning of many more partnerships for the benefit of our student-athletes. With CHED, we’ll work hand-in-hand by putting a premium on the advancement of not just Esports but the entire collegiate sports scene,” added CCE president Stanley Lao.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Mobile Legends will be part of Friendship Games as CCE partners with CHED

CHED, for its part, is relishing the new venture with an established collegiate esports league like CCE, with hopes of maintaining or even strengthening the tie-up in the future.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

“After the Friendship Games, I guess the partnership will go on all the way to the National Tertiary Games,” shared CHED sports project head and coach Ana Dulce Yango.

With a theme of “Balik Galaw, Balik Laro, at Palakasan”, CHED Friendship Games will open on June 10 in Marikina City, and will feature different sports and the participation of different public and private tertiary schools.

It will serve as a pilot test for the National Tertiary Games that will have 21 sports, a higher education counterpart of the venerable Palarong Pambansa.

Esports, particularly Mobile Legends; Bang Bang, is part of the Friendship Games, and will hopefully be a step in the right direction for the further promotion and advancement of Esports.

Continue reading below ↓

CCE, also led by head organizer Ssein Meneses and project manager Kirs Montales, will oversee the esports event of the CHED Friendship Games with Galaxy Racer as its official Esports partner.

CHED’s venture into esports is just the latest development in its meteoric rise after making its debut as an official medal event in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games held here in Manila and this year in Hanoi, Vietnam – paving the way for its possible inclusion in the official collegiate sports calendar and pipeline down the road.

Academics-wise, it’s also on the right track with more schools beginning to introduce esports as an official program. Pioneering this is CCE Varsity Cup champion Lyceum of the Philippines University (LPU), which launched the country’s first Bachelor of Science in Esports degree.

The CHED Friendship Games is only the tip of the iceberg for collegiate Esports as CCE, with Galaxy Racer also as its official Esports partner, rolls out its Season 1 on June 20.

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.