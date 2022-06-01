In CCE's debut season, Lyceum stands out as early faves

AS HOME of the country's first bachelor of science degree in esports, with tracks on esprts management, as well as game design and development, Lyceum of the Philippines University is staking out its claim to be a haven for esports. And, in the upcoming inaugural season of the Collegiate Center for Esports (CCE), it will be carrying the biggest target on its back.

Last year, LPU reigned supreme over nine other teams in the CCE Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 5-on-5 Varsity Cup, an exhibition tournament which featured some of the country’s best basketball players.



The Pirates were led by their potent varsity basketball squad that time by MVP Yancy Remulla as they scored a 4-2 win over Mapua University in the best-of-three finale showdown.



This time, in CCE’s first official season with Galaxy Racer as its official partner, the Pirates are banking on the brilliance of a new wave of student-athletes led by Remarch Eusebio, Ralph Joshua Araz, Paul Adrienne Huang, Mark Kenneth Delos Reyes, Alfonso Clemence Sales and Marc Joseph Balcita.



But Mapua and Letran, which completed the podium in the CCE launch, are not to be left behind in a bid to give LPU a run for its own money.

Lineups of the teams joining CCE

Lance Justin Hernandez, Roberto Lordan Jr., Earnold Alleson Feir, Lean Marcus Bigueras, Charles Emmanuel Sy and Deneil Jay Dela Cruz make up the Mapua team while Letran is bannered by Matthew Viray, Joshua Dave Dasigao, Mark Raphael Arellano, Rafael Carlos Silvestre, Rov Jupiter Valles, Ryan Christopher Portento and Samantha Shane Singh.



University of Perpetual Help System Dalta looms as the darkhorse after bagging the CCE Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB) 1-on-1 Exhibition Match title also last year behind Jasper Cuevas.



Perpetual will be banking on Ralph Cauguiran this time around along with Altas basketball stud Kyle Cuevas, Jun Roque, Shawn Micahel Rey Orgo, Steve Flores and Angelo Gelsano to get the job done in the 5-on-5.



Though they fell short in both the 1-on-1 and 5-on-5 CCE launching events last year, San Beda University, Arellano U, College of St. Benilde, Mapua U, Jose Rizal U and San Sebastian College-Recoletos vow to wage an all-out fight in a whole different arena this time featuring their own promising bets.



Zhyruzz Karl Asistin, Zhyrence Karl Asistin, Allen Eyrish Garcia, Carl Danrev Lucero, Timotheo Ryan Salgado, Nathaniel Halagpas and Patrick Erick Isip compose the Arellano team, San Beda has Khristian Jade Jimenez, Matthew Tolentino, Jeremiah Tibay, Josh Kenneth Yazon, Lloyd Jon Sarmiento and Johnrey Daquil while Jorenz Louie Denosta, Ken Ceron , Kiele Bien Marin, Antoine Abcede, Miguel Diaz and Mark Asuncion lead San Sebastian.



Laurence Ong, Kime Benjamin Revaula, Kyle Ashley Malate, Carlo Kael Monton, Joshua Niño Uy, and Juabe Rigor headline EAC while Leonardo Sison, Yuri Efraim Casabuena, Kelvin Kurt Javier, Alexandre Gabrielle Laverez, Mark Jeffrey Marjolina, Jeffery Yu and Leonard Van Jaboli spearhead CSB, which also has esports programs like Bachelor of Science in Interactive Entertainment and Multimedia Computing, Major in Game Development and Major in Game Art.

