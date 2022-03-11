CODWM? Call of Duty announces it’s developing mobile version of Warzone

HOT on the heels of Apex Legends and Valorant, Call of Duty is hopping onto the mobile port parade with the announcement that it’s developing a phone version of its battle royale-centric multiplayer shooter Call of Duty: Warzone.

But isn’t there already a mobile version of Call of Duty called, well, Call of Duty Mobile? And doesn’t that already have a battle royale mode?

Yes, and yes. But while Activision’s announcement remains vague on the details, it’s clear that Call of Duty: Warzone’s mobile version will be developed entirely in-house.

The firm posted a number of development openings for the unnamed title, including engineers, artist, and producers.

“[W]e’re looking for game-makers, passionate fans, and genuinely awesome people to join our diverse team, inspired to deliver the next world-class mobile gaming experience to fans,” said the company in a news post. “We have several incredible opportunities across multiple internal studios including Solid State Studios, Beenox, Digital Legends and Demonware."

Call of Duty Mobile was developed by Chinese studio TiMi

In contrast, CODM was developed by an external studio called TiMi Studio Group, which also made the Pokemon Unite MOBA. TiMi is a subsidiary of TenCent, a China-based conglomerate that is one of the biggest video game companies in the world.

Earlier this year, Microsoft announced that it would be purchasing Activision Blizzard in an all-cash transaction valued at $68.7 billion.

