Apex Legends Mobile is launching in the Philippines next week

Apex Legends Mobile, the touchscreen-friendly spinoff of EA Games’ popular battle royale, will be officially dropping in the Philippines and nine other countries next week. While no specific launch date was named, you’ll soon be able to download it from the Google Play and Apple app stores.

“Players will be able to play as Bloodhound, Gibraltar, Lifeline, Wraith, Bangalore, Octane, Mirage, Pathfinder, and Caustic,” said developers Respawn Entertainment in a statement.

Apex Legends Mobile entered into closed beta testing in the Philippines in May of last year.



System requirements for Apex Legends Mobile

Apex Legends Mobile looks to be compatible with a wide range of mobiles. If you’re running Android, you’ll need at least Android 8.1, 3GB of RAM, and 3 GB free space. For Apple users, you’ll need to have an iPhone 6S or later, with 3GB of free space.

Aside from the Philippines, the regional launch will also cover Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Colombia.

Respawn promised a global launch is also coming soon.

Apex Legends Mobile will be the second major mobile shooter to be released in the Philippines this year, after Hyper Front from Chinese developer Netease, which went into soft launch last January.

Hyper Front came under some criticism for looking suspiciously like a Valorant clone. Valorant itself will also be getting a mobile version, with developer Riot Games even posting job openings for its development just this week. For now, it remains to be seen if Apex Legends or Hyper Front will be able to wrangle gamers’ attention away from Call of Duty Mobile or PUBG Mobile.

