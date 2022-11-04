Bren Esports avenges ECHO's defeat, sends EVOS Legends packing

WITH ECHO PH eliminated in the MPL: Invitational, it was time for Bren Esports to avenge their fallen comrades.

After much discussion on social media between the coaches of EVOS Legends and Bren Esports regarding the controversial Masha bug, it was time for these two teams to finally showcase their skills.

Bren proved their tactical prowess as they prevailed over EVOS, 2-1. With their victory, the Beehive will next face the Kairi “Kairi” Rayosdelsol-led Onic Esports.

Bren decimates EVOS Legends

With Kyle Angelo “Pheww” Arcangel selecting the Saber pick and with the crowd control from Kyle “KyleTzy” Sayson’s Julian and Rowgien “Owgwen” Unigo’s Ruby, EVOS Legends decided to select three purify battle spells to potentially negate these threats.

While it could have been the perfect solution against the Beehive, Bren was able to land the trump card with their last pick Harith.

Marco “Super Marco” Requitano controlled Harith and hdominated most clashes. With his purify, Requitano limited any control against him, and with the sustain from his shield, he tanked the damage output from EVOS.

It was difficult for EVOS to engage against Super Marco especially when paired with Pheww’s Saber, who would put a lid on the healing from the Roaring Tigers. When the former landed the Zaman Force, EVOS barely had the wriggle room to escape. All these factors, combined with Bren’s solid early game, contributed to Bren’s Game 1 win.

While Bren was able to handle EVOS in Game 1, Game 2 saw them struggle as they were easily dissected by EVOS’ signature Masha pick from Rizqi “Saykots” Damank.

EVOS’ decision to select Masha may be a controversial move, but during the broadcast, shoutcaster Caisam “Wolf” Nopueto revealed that the developers and the tournament organizers were able to conduct their investigations and everything has already been addressed.

With Masha cleared for the MPLI, it was time for Bren to bounce back. In Game 3, EVOS’ opted to go for a surprise package with their Paquito roamer pick. Saykots’ Paquito also combined with Rachmad “DreamS” Wahyudi’s Kadita for a strong, knock-up lineup.

But Bren already had their response with Rowgien "Owgwen" Unigo’s Diggie, Michael "KyleTzy" Sayson’s Akai, and Angelo "Pheww" Arcangel’s Valentina. With these three in their lineup, they contained EVOS' aggression and protected their lanes from the Kadita and Gusion combo.

In the end, Bren was able to read their foes, secure their Game 3 win, and assume the mantle of avengers.

