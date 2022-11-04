EVOS' Zeys explains his side of the controversial Masha bug

WITH SO much criticism falling on EVOS Legends' Bjorn "Zeys" Ong for allegedly abusing the Masha bug against ECHO PH, Ong issued a public statement on his social media pages.

"Following the controversy of ECHO vs. EVOS in MPLI, there was no intention to abuse any bug. Only intention was to invade," started Ong.

He further clarified the rumors spreading on social media about him wanting for Masha to be banned in Game 3 after , which raised a lot of eyebrows in the community.

"There are unofficial statements going around stating we asked for it to be ban in G3 which was untrue...The organisers wanted to open Masha but not activate the bug, which meant not dying at all which is close to impossible." Masha now out of MPLI following Zeys incident Tournament organizers have decided to ban Masha.

"Following that, the MPLI community and managers suggested it to just be banned. We were fine with any actions. Thank you and sorry for causing any inconvenience."

He then posted a Tiktok video in Bahasa revealing more about the incident. Though Zeys was able to clarify his side of the story, a recent tweet reveals that there are still fake reports spreading. Looking back at the EVOS vs. ECHO MPLI matchup During the match between EVOS and ECHO, Rizqi "Saykots" Damank would aggressively harass the Orcas with his Masha pick in Games 1 and 2. The second game even started with Saykots invading ECHO's area. Why did Saykots make that questionable play? It can be argued that he was hoping to utilize Masha's mechanic that increased her HP after dying. Masha is a hero that whose damage output is dependent on her high HP. Given her impact in the first two games, it can be inferred that the long pause that took place before Game 3 was focused on the discussions regarding Masha. Perhaps Bren's Coach Francis "Duckeyyy" Glindro may have hinted about this in his public Facebook posts.

"Pi-nick mo first two game tapos papaban mo sa 3rd game. Ayos yan lods." Perhaps these heated discussions could reach a conclusion now that Bren Esports and EVOS Legends will face each other in the MPL Invitational.

