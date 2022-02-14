Boom Esports outlasts T1 to win DPC SEA Winter Tour Regional finals

BOOM Esports have cemented their place as the best team in Southeast Asia after beating T1 (3-1) in the DPC SEA Winter Tour Regional Finals.

With the win, Boom Esports — composed of Erin Jasper "Yopaj" Ferrer, Saieful "Fbz" Ilham, and Timothy "Tims" Randrup, Gabriel “Skem” Ong, and stand-in Souliya “JaCkky” Khoomphetsavong — has earned themselves 250 DPC points and $50,000. or more than P2.5 million.

The grand finals was a rematch between the two SEA juggernauts, who faced each other during the upper bracket finals. T1 won the earlier match, 2-1, sending Boom to the lower bracket where they faced a tough Team SMG (2-1) to earn the rematch.

It was Boom who took the first two games, driven forward by their lower bracket momentum.

Game 1 was a quick 30-minute stomp that saw a 30-5 kill score. Yopaj was once again dominating on his Kunkka, nabbing himself a 16/0/9 KDA, while Tims added another 4 kills and 18 assists on his position four Vengeful Spirit.

Continue reading below ↓

Game 2 was another quick one for Boom, as they snowballed to a 21-minute win with a 17-3 kill score. This time it was Thai carry JacKKy who led the Indonesia-based org with 7/2/5 KDA on his Troll Warlord. Yopaj added another four kills and seven assists on his Kunkka.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

T1 avoids sweep, but Boom Esports goes the distance

Boom Esports looked like they were going to sweep the series, going up as much as 10k gold in the mid-game. However, T1’s new stand-in carry, Kim “Gabbi” Villafuerte, had other plans, as his Templar Assassin melted Boom’s backlines and earned him a double rampage at 41 minutes in to change the tides of the game. He would finish with a 15/3/6 KDA.

Momentum still wasn’t on T1’s side, however, as connectivity issues forced Karl “Karl” Baldovino to sit out Game 4. The team would turn to Polaris Esport’s Mc “Lelouch” Nicholson to sub in as their midlaner.

Continue reading below ↓

Game 4 was once again the Yopaj show as he was unstoppable on his Lina, racking up a 19/2/5 KDA as Boom Esports took another quick 36-minute victory.

Despite their loss, T1 would still take home 130 DPC points, as well as $25,000 or more than P1.2 million. Meanwhile, Team SMG, who finished third, takes home no DPC points, but they bag $15,000, while Fnatic gets $10,000 at fourth.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.