Boom Esports announces Dota 2 roster feat. Natsumi, xNova

MORE EXPLOSIVE announcements mark the Southeast Asian Dota 2 scene. Following Blacklist International's Dota 2 announcement yesterday, Boom Esports revealed their roster for the upcoming DPC season. They posted separate videos, highlighting each member of the squad.

As they said their farewells to their Filipino players Timothy "TIMS" Randrup, Rolen Andrei "skem" Gabriel Ong, and their Lao sensation Souliya "JaCkky" Khoomphetsavong, the Wolfpack brought in new reinforcements.

In comes another Filipino in John Anthony "Natsumi" Vargas, who recently brought Polaris Esports to their Asia Pacific Predator League 2022 championship.

Natsumi has been one of the most exciting prospects in Southeast Asia, with stints in Adroit, Neon Esports, and Polaris.

The Wolfpack also acquired the services of Indonesia's Kenny "Xepher" Deo, who played for T1 prior to their disbandment.

However, the biggest acquisition came with Malaysia's Yap Jian "xNova" Wei. XNova was part of the iconic PSG.LGD roster that went all the way to The International 2018 grand finals, only to lose to the Cinderella team, OG.

Boom Esports keeps Yopaj, Fbz, and Mushi

To complement these new signings, Boom maintained their trust with staples, Erin Jasper "Yopaj" Ferrer and Saieful "Fbz" Ilham. Southeast Asian Dota 2 legend Chai "Mushi" Yee Fung will still serve as the team's head coach.

These three players were integral for Boom's TI11 run, which included an upset elimination against the defending champions, Team Spirit.

Prior to the announcement, there were already hints from Nico "KuyaNic" Nazario on who will be involved, as he told Spin.ph the letter initials of the players involved, N, Y, F, X, X.