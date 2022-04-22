Boom Esports denies SMG a Majors spot, Fnatic forces T1 to tiebreakers

BOOM Esports denied Team SMG a Stockholm Major spot after sweeping them, 2-0, on the last day of the DPC SEA Tour II.

Game 1 was a massive comeback win from the Boys Out of Manila as they turned the game around after a tough early game. Team SMG’s early aggression led up to a massive 19 to 4 kill score by the 22-minute mark, and a decent 4K net worth lead.

Boom slowly made a comeback, first finding four of SMG’s heroes in the 23rd-minute skirmish by the Dire Triangle. The 26th-minute team fight around SMG’s bottom tier two also saw Boom turn the gold lead around. It was from that moment on that Erin Jasper "Yopaj" Ferrer’s switch turned on, slicing up SMG’s backlines on his Ember Spirit to earn himself a 20/5/17 KDA.

Meanwhile, Indonesian offlaner Saieful "Fbz" Ilham contributed another 8 kills and 30 assists from the team’s 43 kills on his Pangolier.

Game 2 looked like it was going to be an even matchup but soon got out of hand for Team SMG. Boom continuously found SMG’s carry Anti-Mage and denied him any chance of a comeback. Yopaj had once again a breakout game, dropping another 20 kills and 17 assists on a single death. Meanwhile, Lao carry Souliya "JaCkky" Khoomphetsavong had a field day on his Medusa earning a clean 8/0/13 KDA record.

Fnatic secures league's best record

Meanwhile, Fnatic also notch the best record in the league after beating T1, 2-1 last Wednesday.

It was a massive comeback in the decider that gave Fnatic the win. Thai captain Anucha "Jabz" Jirawong had some amazing initiation and positioning on his offlane Mars, ensuring carry Marc Polo Luis "Raven" Fausto’s survival during team fights. As Raven dished out the damage on his Drow Ranger, midlaner Armel Paul "Armel" Tabios’s Ember Spirit wreaked havoc in the backlines finding T1’s supports Bane and Treant.

Momentum on their side, T1 headed to the decider and finished with a 55-minute, 30 to 13 kills stomp of Fnatic in Game 2.

With the loss, T1 will now face Polaris Esports in a tiebreaker match for the last Major slot. Fnatic and Boom, meanwhile, will duke it out in another tiebreaker for the major’s playoff spot.

Also earlier in the week, Neon Esports bade goodbye to Division I after losing, 2-1, against Nigma Galaxy SEA.

Neon opened their do-or-die match strong, easily taking Game 1 with a 36-minute win. However, Nigma Galaxy SEA regained their composure to take the successive games quickly, at 35 minutes and 31 minutes respectively, to complete the reverse sweep and retain their Division I spot.

TNC retains Division II spot, UD Vessuwan falters

Despite already finding the best teams, Division II still had crucial matches set for the week as four teams faced relegation.

Pinoy team TNC Predator found themselves in a good spot after sweeping, 2-0, Thai squad Motivate Trust Gaming last Wednesday. However, their placement wasn’t assured with fellow all-Pinoy Squad UD Vessuwan still had a chance to force a three-way tiebreaker.

It looked like UD V would make it after forcing a decider against Army Geniuses with a stomp in Game 2. Unfortunately, AG turned the tables on them in Game 3 and earned themselves a quick 27-minute victory... an even more painful stomo compared to Game 2.

With the UD V loss, TNC retains their Division II spot without the need for a tiebreaker, while UD V joins Apes Esports in exiting the DPC.

