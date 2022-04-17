Boom reverse sweeps Fnatic to secure second Major slot

BOOM ESPORTS is heading to the Stockholm Major after reverse sweeping Fnatic (2-1) Saturday.

Boom Esports came out of the gate swinging in Game 1 as they racked up a 10K in gold lead by the 30th minute, courtesy of the pick-offs from Timothy "Tims" Randrup’s Monkey King and Erin Jasper "Yopaj" Ferrer's Storm Spirit.

Fnatic managed to hold on as they reversed Boom’s 31st-minute team fight and took down three of Boom’s heroes before snatching the second Roshan of the game. With Aegis in tow, Fnatic would force high ground, where they somehow found both of Boom’s carries. It was Armel Paul "Armel" Tabios who led Fnatic, earning himself a 7/2/5 KDA on his midlane Keeper of the Light, while Marco Polo Luis "Raven" Fausto added another 6 kills and four assists in the team’s win.

Game 2 was a back and forth between the two teams, exchanging team fights and heroes. The momentum would go in Boom’s favor in the 26th minute as they managed to quickly pick off Armel’s Huskar as well as Fnatic’s two supports. The team fight win took Boom to a 6k gold lead.

But Boom would run away with the game after they found another team fight win in the 29-minute mark, dancing around Fnatic’s mid tier one where they immediately picked off Armel and force his die-back. With the win, they forced high ground before winning another team fight in Fnatic’s base at the 32nd minute. Fnatic would call GGs a minute later after once again losing their midlaner, as well as Raven’s Lone Druid Bear twice.

Boom would carry that momentum in the decider as they took out Fnatic with a quick 22-minute stomp with a 22 to 4 kill count. It was midlaner Yopaj on his Storm Spirit who led his teams in kills, grabbing 10 of the 22, while contributing another 9 assists. Indonesian offlaner Saieful "Fbz" Ilham and Thai carry Souliya "JaCkky" Khoomphetsavong added another 5 and 6 kills, respectively.

Boom Esports now join Fnatic as Southeast Asia’s representatives to the Stockholm Major in May, as well as a share in the top seed for the current DPC Tour. Fnatic had already earned the first ticket to Sweden after sweeping Team SMG last Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Polaris Esports swept Neon Esports, 2-0, to stay in contention for the final Major slot. The team handily beat Neon Esports with two quick sub-35 minute games. John Anthony "Natsumi-" Vargas had quite a series, grabbing a total of 19 kills and 21 assists without dying once in the two-game series. Meanwhile, Mc Nicholson "Lelouch" Villanueva continued his dominance in the midlane, earning himself a 9/2/16 KDA as Pangolier in Game 1 and 10/2/14 as Void Spirit in Game 2.

Also earlier in the week, Execration won its first series against Nigma Galaxy SEA, 2-1, and Boom Esport reverse swept T1, 2-1.

Final week determines the DPC’s final standings

The final week of the DPC SEA Tour II will determine almost all of Division I’s placement.

Neon Esports and Nigma Galaxy SEA’s clash on Wednesday will determine the second demoted team for the Tour, while the Fnatic vs. T1 series (also on Wednesday) and the Boom vs. Team SMG series on Thursday will decide the final team to earn a spot in the upcoming major.

A T1 win would eliminate both Polaris Esports and Team SMG, as well as force a tie-break between them and Fnatic. But a T1 loss and a Team SMG win would see a three-way tie for the last Major spot, between Polaris, T1, and Team SMG.

RSG and Talon stand atop Division II

Meanwhile, Division II has set its two teams going up to Division I for the last DPC Tour. RSG completed its sweep of Division II after beating Talon Esports, 2-1, last Thursday.

Both RSG and Talon would go on to Division as the first and second seed teams from Division II.

On the side of the ladder, it was a tough week for Pinoy teams TNC Predator and UD Vessuwan. RSG swept the all-Pinoy squad of UD V. on Monday to book their spot in Division I, while Apes Esports reverse swept, 2-1, TNC last Thursday to keep their DPC lives.

The loss of both Pinoy squads has placed them in danger of elimination. Both squads currently have a 1-5 record and need to win their last series to remain in the DPC. TNC faces Thai squad Motivate Trust Gaming on Wednesday while UD V. takes on Indonesian squad Army Genius on Thursday.

