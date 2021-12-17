Who is the biggest threat in BTK’s lineup?

BTK’s SUDDEN ascension from pushover to potential dark horse title contender has caught the eye of the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang community.

A number of factors have piqued fans' attention, from ZIA and SHARK’s positioning to FwydChickn’s sudden explosions... but a lot of it also boils down to their execution, as well as the shotcalling of Michael “MobaZane” Cosgun.

Coach Kristoffer “BON CHAN” Ricaplaza personally witnessed this when Blacklist International got sent to the lower bracket by their resilient North American counterparts.

He gave credit where credit is due — and warned Onic PH that they may be in for a fight when the Philippine team faces them at the upper bracket.

“There’s no particular player that they should watch for," the Blacklist head coach cautioned. "They should all watch them because they play as a team. It’s not all 1-on-1 playstyle or strategy, they should look out for the team.”

Playing as a team is BTK's specialty. In that sense, it even resembles Blacklist, with their own spin on the ‘UBE’ strategy. Even more frightening is the fact that they were able to force the beat the Codebreakers in their own signature game.

Onic PH eager to face BTK

Even before the group stages began, Onic PH jungler Kairi “Kairi” Rayosdelsol has kept his sights on BTK, and threw shade at fellow jungler Michael “MobaZane” Cosgun.

And when BTK stunned the MLBB world with their dismantling of one of the tournament favorites, Blacklist International, Gerald “Dlarskie” Trinchera admitted in a post-match press conference that their loss served as an inspiration.

Now that these two teams will finally face each other, Allen Jedric “Baloyskie” Baloy said after their victory against Keyd Stars that facing BTK has become a matter of national pride.

“I want to face BTK so that we could avenge our fellow countrymen," he said. "Also for [Blacklist] to have a chance to go up against BTK again, and hopefully they win that time.”

