BTK stuns broken Blacklist International

WITHOUT a coach, an analyst, or a powerful organization backing them, BTK managed to overcome the odds and stun Blacklist International with a miraculous 3-2 series win.

The series highlighted BTK's systematic dissection of Blacklist International's signature 'UBE' strategy which was evident from the beginning.

Ruthless aggression

Since Game 1, BTK showed their prowess as their early game damage and their aggressive rotations stunned the Codebreakers. A surprise Saber pick from Michael "MobaZane" Cosgun that combined perfectly with FwydChickn's Beatrix. Their impact limited the sustainability from Blacklist International's sustained lineup featuring their signature Estes and Harith duo.

They tried executing the same gameplan in Game 2, but the Codebreakers were able to decipher their gameplan by matching their aggression with an early 'UBE' group up. However, the North American underdogs were able to find alternatives as seen below.

A strong counterattacking gameplan

BTK's counterattacking strategy was the ultimate game changer in the series as they were able to force the Codebreakers in unwanted situations.

This was evident in Game 3, where Blacklist tried to weaken BTK's early game, but the resilience from the North American squad proved its prowess led by the lethal duo of FwydChickn's Beatrix and ZIA's Pharsa.

Things even grew trickier for Blacklist as SHARK's Grock forced Blacklist in unwanted positions.

However their efforts were laid to waste thanks to the heroics from Salic "Hadji" Imam who made crucial pickoffs on MobaZane, leading to Blacklist's victory.

And it seemed Blacklist could proceed to the next round as they were able to hamper MobaZane's early game in Game 4, however a massive turnaround took place on the 10th minute as BTK made an impressive counterattack led by their Yve and Lolita combo.

This allowed the resilient North American squad to gain the momentum needed to dominate the series.

Blacklist moves down to lower bracket

Blacklist's loss was a massive shocker given that the Western teams are viewed to be the weaker opposition compared to their SEA counterparts.

And it even raised some eyebrows as Bren coach, Francis "Duckeyyy" Glindro questioned the Hylos pick from the Codebreakers.

Nevertheless, Blacklist still has a chance to redeem themselves in the lower bracket.

