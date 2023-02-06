BON CHAN and ESON out of Blacklist International for Season 11

IT'S A SAD DAY for Blacklist International fans as two major tacticians have announced that they'll be taking a rest for Season 11.

Head coach Kristoffer "BON CHAN" Ricaplaza and the reliable reserve player and analyst, Mark "ESON" Gerardo will no longer be featured for the upcoming season as announced on the team's social media pages.

As stated on the Twitter post, BON CHAN has been renowned for introducing the world championship strat known as "UBE" or Ultimate Bonding Experience. Eventually, other teams started adapting their antics as tank junglers and sustain supports were part of each team's gameplan.

But BON CHAN wouldn't be able to succeed without the support of ESON who has been a fan favorite and a cheerleader from behind the scenes.

In addition, he also serves as a potential backup player as seen after the arrival of Salic "Hadji" Imam. ESON's preferences for tanky heroes would make him a solid tactical alternative option when needed.

Will these losses affect Blacklist?

While the loss of these two crucial members is a major concern for the Codebreakers for Season 11, they still have other question marks ahead given the absence of general manager and life coach, Elrasec "Rada" Ocampo.

With major contributors taking their leave, it will be up to Johnmar "OhMyV33nus" Villaluna, Danerie James "Wise" Del Rosario, and perhaps Dexter Louise "DEX STAR" Alaba to pick up the pieces for Season 11.

For the past couple of tournaments, Blacklist has looked shaky and vulnerable and this was further punctuated by ECHO PH's 4-0 sweep in the M4 grand finals.

But it could be possible for Blacklist to introduce something new and surprise everyone once the season begins.