After helping Blacklist from behind the scenes, Boss Rada takes a well-deserved break

WHEN IT COMES to the dominance established by Blacklist International in the MLBB scene, all eyes could be pointed at the V33Wise tandem, the MV3, and the coaching staff led by Kristoffer "BON CHAN" Ricaplaza.

And while these pieces would often be at the spotlight, one should also look at the contributions of Elrasec "Rada" Ocampo, who has been an important piece for the Codebreakers from behind the scenes. A closer look at MPL PH's docuseries, "Legacies" and the one-on-one interview with Tryke Gutierrez could further shed light on his overall impact.

As the team's general manager and life coach, he has been crucial in uplifting the team's morale in both their ups and downs.

But unfortunately, his efforts will be sorely missed as Blacklist has announced that their general manager will be taking a break.

Rada: A primary pillar and catalyst

In their post they acknowleged Rada's overall efforts, saying: "Rada is one of the pillars and primary catalysts of building what we know now as the three-time MPL and world champion Blacklist International MLBB team. His mentorship and leadership has been vital in our mission to #BreakTheCode in the past 4 seasons."

"We fully support his decision and are excited to see what opportunities he will take on in this well-needed break. See you soon, Boss Rada!"

In a separate post, the team looked back at Rada's contributions where his hands on approach has been an impactful asset for the Codebreakers.

With Rada's absence, it would be interesting to see how Blacklist will handle the upcoming season with a lot at stake after their M4 defeat at the hands of ECHO PH.