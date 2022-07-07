Vintage Blacklist returns in IESF World Esports qualifiers

IF BLACKLIST International's SEA Games roster nearly featured 100 percent of their classic lineup, their IESF lineup goes all out as the old guard that secured the M3 World Championship swings back into action.

Both Edward "Edward" Jay Dapadap and Kiel "Oheb" Soriano will see action in the PH Mobile Legends: Bang Bang qualifiers, alongside Danerie James "Wise" Del Rosario, Johnmar "OhMyV33nus" Villaluna, and Salic "Hadji" Imam, the team revealed in their official Facebook page.

Given the return of their World Championship roster, fans will finally be thrilled to see a full forced Blacklist squad which was last seen in M3.

This could also be a preview of the upcoming MPL-PH Season 10.

Who will Blacklist face in the qualifiers?

The Codebreakers will be up against the likes of RSG Philippines and Omega Esports, but sources revealed to Tiebreaker Times that the likes of ECHO PH, Bren Esports, and Nexplay EVOS will be featured as well.

Given RSG's status as the defending MSC and MPL Champions, it would be interesting to see these two teams clash. Both Blacklist and RSG mirror each other in terms of their disciplined and calculated teamfights.

The Raiders even acknowledged that they look up to Blacklist as their idols.

Meanwhile, a battle against ECHO PH could resolve lingering questions about the Orcas' state after their disappointing Season 9 playoff campaign. A clash between these two teams would be a showcase of star power, given the powerhouse players on each roster.

Then, there's Omega Esports, who have historically proven to be a pest for the Codebreakers given their "Never Say Die" attitude.

The remaining teams, Bren and Nexplay, are considered to be enigmas as their lineups still remain a mystery.

The qualifiers will begin on July 8, 2022.

