Hadji’s shoutout to Dogie sums up netizens’ reactions to Sibol MLBB gold

AT THE end of Sibol’s closeout match against Indonesia, Salic “Hadji” Imam had a special message for one of the most vocal skeptics of Blacklist’s SEA Games campaign.
“Shoutout kay Dogie, ikaw lang ang takot, e!” he said.
He was directly addressing Setsuna “Akosi Dogie” Ignacio, who, months prior to Blacklist’s departure for Hanoi, assessed their chances in the SEA Games and predicted that the team would only have a 10 percent chance to win if ever they face Indonesia. (His Indonesia prediction, though, came true.)
This “10 percent prediction” became a sticking point to many fans, who rallied behind Blacklist as they took up the Sibol banner — and ended up winning a back-to-back gold for the national esports team.
Here are the other reactions on Twitter to Sibol MLBB’s momentous win.
Congrats to Sibol
Respect to V33
What a debut
We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.