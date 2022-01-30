Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Esports

    Blacklist also dominates Twitter as they’re set to fly PH flag in SEAG

    by spin.ph staff
    2 hours ago
    undefined

    BLACKLIST continues its championship run — this time, garnering the unique honor of representing the country in the upcoming SEA Games.

    While Nexplay EVOS showed grit and spirit as they fought through the lower bracket (and a smattering of controversy), Blacklist showed their MLBB mastery with a 4-1 victory in the Sibol qualifier finals.

    The two-phase tournament saw both amateur teams and invited professional squads matched up in a clash to determine the PH flagbearer, but ultimately, the M3 world champions asserted, once again, their showcase skill and strategy. Will it translate to a SEA Games gold? We’ll find out in May, when Blacklist International becomes Sibol MLBB.

    On Twitter, Blacklist agents propelled the team to the top of the trending charts. The team's signature #BreakTheCode hashtag is at 27,000 tweets and counting as of posting time.

    The best reactions to Blacklist’s Sibol victory

