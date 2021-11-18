This new podcast tackles the most taboo of topics in local esports

AFTER closing down her chapter with Nexplay EVOS, its former team manager Baby Ignacio began the pursuit of her own personal advocacies as an esports personality.

The 28-year-old has always had a reputation in the local esports community, known for her outgoing character. Earlier this month, in partnership with Grindsky Media Productions, she launched her own podcast titled "Deep Talks With Baby."

While the title is obviously inspired by playful adult terminology, its content is simultaneously amiable, exclusive, and open-minded, taking on topics rarely tackled in the mainstream esports discussion.

"Ang tagal ko nang gusto mag-start ng podcast kasi this way I can help build a safe space in the esports community which is [already] very diverse. In Deep Talks With Baby, pinag-uusapan namin lahat: LGBTQ, mental health, sexuality, and the stuff that's not seen on streams," she told SPIN Life.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Podcast of Baby Ignacio reflects diversity in esports

Even before she launched the actual podcast, Ignacio had an unexpected dry-run of the kind of acceptance the community is looking for.

Sometime in early October, when Facebook experienced an outtage, she began a Twitterspace channel that somehow paved the way for a mini reunion of sorts for several esports athletes of different teams.

That's when she got a glimpse of what to expect when she decided to go ahead with her passion project, while making it as authentic and, yes, kinky as it can be.

"After ng Twitterspace, nag-post ako sa FB naghahanap ako ng sponsor and magpa-fund podcast," she recalled. "Tapos may isang coach na may kilalang production, yung Grindsky, gusto akong i-meet for my vision sa podcast. When I met them mid-October, isang meeting lang um-agree agad sila and nagets agad nila yung vision."

Continue reading below ↓

Ignacio continued: "Ang goal namin is to shed light on topics na hindi masyado nata-touch. I interview personalities, and give them a ground to tell their stories."

In her years stay as a team manager, Baby is certain she's capable of dealing with different kinds of people she'll guest on the show.

"'Yung patience ko sobrang nag-ikmprove, and second, 'yung understanding of other people. Sa esports kasi, iba-iba talaga, merong mga well-off talaga, merong mga before nagtitinda lang, naglalako, ganon ka-diverse. That's why, I learned how to mingle with different types of people," she said.

"Deep Talks With Baby" has five episodes at the moment, and has guested personalities like Jimnest Mendoza, Susana TV, Milly of Onic, Stormi Gaming, and latest, Onepipti.

It runs for about one and a half hour, and can be streamed on Baby's official streaming page.

To her team's surprise, in less than a month, their numbers can reach up to 150,000 viewers and listeners in a single episode.

Continue reading below ↓

"Grabe nagulat ako. I know we can sustain this in the long run. I'm passionate about my advocacies in buidling equality for the LGBTQ, and take on a holistic approach in managing an esports team," she added.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.