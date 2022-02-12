New version of Axie Infinity will come with three free Axies

AFTER retooling the economy of Axie Infinity, developers Sky Mavis have lifted the curtains off the long-gestating free-to-play version of the game, called Axie Infinity: Origin.

It will be a top-to-bottom rethink of the entire game, with new mechanics to make the game “more approachable for a mainstream audience,” according to the update posted on Axie’s Substack The Lunacian.

“We believe that this fast-paced new game design is more engaging, and provides a greater feeling of control over your Axies,” it added.

These updated mechanics include Axies that will move immediately after Trainers play their cards.

“Opposing trainers will take sequential turns using their cards versus choosing them simultaneously at the beginning of a round (as in Battles v2),” noted the devs. They will also remove random critical hits from combat, instead replacing it with new “above-card play mechanics” like a steadily building rage meter.

Starter Axies available for free in Axie Infinity: Origin

Origin will also offer new power-ups called Runes and Charms that provide buffs to your Axies. These need to be crafted using what’s called “off-chain resources” — that is, that they are not NFT-based, though NFT Runes and Charms will be offered at a later date.

“[T]his will be one of the initial SLP burning mechanisms incorporated into Origin,” the article explained.

And since we’re on the off-chain topic, three starter Axies will be provided to every player so that they can immediately start playing the game. However, take note that these starters are not NFTs, and cannot earn SLPs (“for now at least!” noted Sky Mavis).

Trainers can get more starter Axies as they go through Adventure Mode, and can use these Starters in PvP play.

Experienced trainers can use their existing Axies in Axie Infinity: Origin.

Origin is set to launch by the end of the first quarter of 2022. An alpha phase will commence soon, and interested players will be able to download it via Sky Mavis’ hub or via Android APK.

For more info on Axie Infinity: Origin, check out The Lunacian.

