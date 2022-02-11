As new Axie Infinity update launches, SLP value soars

WITHIN hours of the release of the new update to Axie Infinity, its Smooth Love Potion (SLP) game token continued its staggering upward climb after weeks in the doldrums.

Axie Infinity’s new Season 20 just went live this week, implementing the drastic economic changes that developers Sky Mavis said would be necessary to avert “total and permanent economic collapse,” as they described it in a previous Substack post.

As promised, SLP rewards in Adventure Mode will now be exactly zero to address the oversupply of the in-game token.

As Axie’s Filipino Substack posted noted, “Ang daily quest naman ay naging isang paraan upang ma-enganyo ang mga players na maglaro araw araw. Sa kasamaang palad, naging isa itong mass emission mechanism para sa SLP. Sa pag-alis ng Daily Quest rewards, mababawasan ng total of 45 million SLP per day ang papasok sa sistema.”

SLP reward for trainers with less than 800 MMR returns

Meanwhile, a renewed focus on the PVP Arena hopes to re-energize the game, with the Axis governance token (#AXS) as the reward. Meanwhile, the 1 SLP reward per win for Axie Infinity Trainers with 800 or less matchmaking rating (MMR) will return.

“300,000 na Axie Infinity trainers na ang pwedeng manalo ng $AXS rewards sa ating leaderboards para sa Season 20. Aabot na ng 117,676 ang kabuuang $AXS na ating i-bibigay bilang rewards,” continued the update.

“Tingin namin ay magsisilbi itong pampa-gana sa competitive Axie scene at maaaring magbigay ng karagdagang demand para sa mga Arena-viable Axies sa marketplace. Ang kabuuang prize pool para sa Season 20 ay halos 7M USD, o 350 million pesos.”

Various reports pegged the rise in value of SLP at 40 to 50 percent yesterday, 24 hours after the launch of Season 20. It’s been a good week for SLP as a whole — after Sky Mavis revealed their plans for massive economy overhaul, the token has seen a rise of almost 300 percent all in all, according to Decrypt.

At present, SLP value stands at $0.03, or around P1.54 pesos. It’s a far cry from November, when its value skyrocketed to P6, prompting the cry “SLP to the moon!” to trend on Twitter. But it’s a massive improvement from the end of January, when it sunk to $0.01, or P0.6.

