‘They are even using our logo’: Axie Infinity co-founder comments on new-look Facebook

FACEBOOK (the company) has bizarrely changed its name to Meta, and while Facebook (the social network) will still be alive and kicking, co-founder Mark Zuckerberg has announced that the overall company is shifting to a more “metaverse”-oriented strategy.

As detailed by Zuckerberg, the metaverse is sort of a “digital space” where your internet life bleeds into your real life, through “hologram displays, projectors, batteries, radios, custom silicon chips, cameras, speakers, sensors to map the world around you, and more, into glasses that are five millimeters thick.”

“[O]ver time, I hope we are seen as a metaverse company,” said Zuckerberg, who set up Facebook in a Harvard dorm room in 2004. He currently serves as its chief executive officer, guiding the company that is one of the most valuable firms in the world.

Axie Infinity co-founder compares logo to Meta’s

Not everyone was amused by the company-formerly-known-as-Facebook’s attempt to turn the world into Black Mirror.

“We've replaced middlemen and empowered our community to capture the value they used to extract. The middlemen will try to fight back; they are even using our logo,” tweeted Axie Infinity co-founder Jeffrey “The Jiho” Zirlin soon after Zuckerberg’s big livestream.

Zirlin added laughing emoji for effect.

He then retweeted a side-by-side comparison of the Axie Infinity logo and the Meta logo.

Both logos are clearly inspired by the infinity symbol (that's definitely no bowtie), and employ a similar color scheme.

Facebook’s new rebranding, initially leaked by The Verge on October 19, happens just as the social network is being hit by a series of whistleblower testimonies and leaks that allege that the company is grappling with a myriad of problems, including an aging userbase and internal research on the effect that Facebook-owned Instagram has on the mental health of teenagers.

Zuckerberg briefly addressed these concerns during the Meta announcement, saying, “[T]he last few years have been humbling for me and our company in a lot of ways.”

