'SLP TO THE MOON' chants swarm PH Twitter

AXIE Infinity's in-game currency known as Sweet Love Potion (SLP) experienced an upsurge to P5.00 at around 9:40 PM. An hour later it went as far as P6.00.

This in turn caused a stir in the Philippine Twitter sphere as the phrase, "SLP TO THE MOON" became a trending topic.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

SLP power

Axie Infinity is a play-to-earn game that uses non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, to power its Pokemon-like gameplay. Users can earn SLPs as rewards, which can be used to help breed Axies. SLPs have also been accepted by some Filipino real-world merchants in lieu of cash, according to an August report from pioneering Axie journalist Leah Callon-Butler.

That same month, sales in the Axie marketplace hit $850 million, or around P43 billion, reported Protocol.com.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓

Shortly after the hashtag trended, the official Twitter account of Axie Infinity reported server issues due to the "extreme amount of users logged on at the same time."

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.