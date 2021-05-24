'Apex Legends Mobile' is now on closed beta testing in the PH

Interested players can pre-register on the Google Play Store for a chance to earn an invite to the closed beta.

However, EA warns players, "Beta slots are limited, so those who pre-register aren’t guaranteed to get in right away, but you’ll certainly make it into a later release. Please note that this test is invitation only with a server registration limit on a first come first serve basis."

Apex Legends Mobile was first reported back in 2019, during an EA earnings call to investors. Last month, the company released additional information about what to expect in the upcoming game.

Apex Legends game director Chad Grenier noted in a news post on the Apex Legends site that the game was specially designed for touchscreens.





“The game is a new version of Apex Legends, but it’s true to the original,” he said.

According to an FAQ, the mobile version will be free-to-play just like its PC and console counterpart. However, it will not feature any cross-platform play and will strictly be mobile-to-mobile player-based.

To start, the game will only feature the Worlds End map and only the original legends are playable, but more will added as the game gets closer to the launch date.

Currently the game is only supported on Android 6.0 and up devices. But iOS support will come in the future.





The FAQ post adds that the game is a collaborative effort between the Apex Legends regular team and a new team to optimize it for mobile.

Closed beta was first launched in India last month, and only opened to the PH players a few days ago.

