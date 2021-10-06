AkoSi Dogie joins crusade to link academe to esports

ADD Setsuna “Akosi Dogie” Ignacio to the growing list of Esports personalities throwing their hats to the noble cause – both from the academic and gaming standpoints – of the newly-minted Collegiate Center for Esports (CCE).

Known as one of the most influential figures in the local esports scene, Ignacio hailed CCE as the perfect, tailor-fit platform and stepping stone for gamers dreaming to access quality education at the same time.

For Ignacio, education should remain the top goal for Filipino youth amid the digital age filled with gaming opportunities like the booming Mobile Legends: Bang Bang.

“Napakalaging bagay nito. Education is a must,” said Ignacio on his Youtube channel ‘Akosi Dogie’, which has more than 6 million subscribers.

“Malaking opportunity ito para sa mga batang magaling mag-ML at gustong makapasok ng school pero walang pera (sa hirap ng buhay) na pang-college. Baka dito na yung place niyo.”

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

AkoSi Dogie, Mobile Legends pioneer, knows esports is here to stay

Ignacio, considered as one of the Mobile Legends pioneers in the country, is part of the Nexplay EVOS team in the MPL-PH Season 8. In the previous season, he was also their coach.

Continue reading below ↓

He has been in the pro scene for quite a while, paving the way for this chance to grow it even further, through tournaments in the collegiate ranks, with CCE as the newly-established collegiate league in the country.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

CCE, which streams on CALM Network with Rebel Sports, Bio-Agrownica, and Alaxan FR as sponsors, announced its roaring arrival in the esports world last month with an MLBB 1-on-1 Exhibition Matches featuring 10 schools.

ML plus schooling is a big deal, says AkoSi Dogie

It was only a prelude to the MLBB 5-on-5 Varsity Cup, (MVC) featuring basketball teams, the CCE main event that has been rescheduled to next month before it ushers the official Season 1 next year made up of regular Esports players that are also enrolled students.

Count Ignacio in for that CCE regular season as he plans to recruit and assemble an eligible all-amateur squad which is rumored to represent a participating school as athletic scholars.

Continue reading below ↓

“Super big nito. Tulong ito para batang mabigyan ng tsansang makapag-ML at schooling,” Ignacio said.

He was also willing to provide a bootcamp, training, and laptops for the online classes of chosen players under his squad.

For Ignacio, finding an avenue bridging the pro and collegiate ranks like CCE is a match made in heaven for the local collegiate Esports scene, or even in the international scene. He even hinted at the possibility of pitching it to MLBB creator and developer Moonton.

“Para to sa iisang goal. Ang target dito ay para sa future ng mga bata. If ever, kakausapin ko rin si MOONTON kasi napakalaking bagay nito,” he continued.

“Nakikita ko kasing may potential ito kaya sasalihan talaga namin ito.”

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.