FOR MORE THAN five years, Setsuna "Akosi Dogie" Ignacio forged a legacy with Nexplay.
Through his outgoing and lively personality, Dogie became the catalyst in boosting the org's popularity. He even went as far as acquiring a set of players who would enhance the team's marketing prowess as seen with how he nurtured Tristan "Yawi" Cabrera, John Paul "H2wo" Salonga, and Renejay "RENEJAY" Barcarse.
But now, his tenure with the club has come to an end as Nexplay announced that the popular MLBB sensation will leave the org.
"We worked together for more than 5 years, and we can say that you are indeed an ML guru in this community who has influenced everyone," said the post.
"You inspired many people, encouraged them to overcome their fears, taught them valuable life lessons, and gave them a lot of opportunities not only in-game but also in real life."
Despite his contributions to the team, Dogie has been a polarizing figure to the point where some consider him problematic.
Yet despite some of the red flags perceived by the community, Nexplay revealed that he is more than just his outlandish public persona.
"You've known as 'Puro Hype' and 'Mayabang personality' here on the internet, but in reality, you are a very generous, straightforward, and helpful person who always cheers up your colleagues, teammates, and friends. And with that, for us, you are the real MVP!"
With what he has done with the team, the org remained grateful for his services.
"Thank you for always being there for us, even when we were at our lowest, and thank you for taking care of all our players during their stay with you. We are grateful to have you here at Nexplay. We appreciate all your efforts, contributions, and hard work."
Dogie's legacy for Nexplay has been massive as he has been there from their "Nationals" appearance all the way until MPL-PH season 10.
What's next for Dogie?
As Dogie closes his curtain with Nexplay, a new window begins to unravel as he is now a part of his dream PBA team, Barangay Ginebra.
But beyond his stint with PBA's Esports Bakbakan, his recent vlogs revealed that the MLBB pioneer is now exploring other options. Dogie has been renowned for collecting basketball shoes, and he recently admitted that he has opened a shoe store.
Then there are videos of him trying other hobbies, like playing basketball or trying out motorcycle racing.
In his recent vlog, Dogie did mention why he decided to pursue other ventures. Just like how he conversed with H2wo and RENEJAY, Dogie realized the importance of stepping out of his comfort zone.
"So since nauna sina H2wo at RENEJAY, ayun nga sa isip-isip ko, wala na akong gagawin pa sa Nexplay since wala na yung part ng Nexplay na binuo namin sa loob ng bootcamp," he reflected.
"So I think ayun talaga yung nagpa-set sa akin na mag-make ng desisyon na, 'I think it's time man, it's time to explore new other things...kailangan ko rin mag-grow. I think sa side ko rin, kailangan ko rin umalis sa comfort zone ko at maghanap ng panibago."
And looking back, Dogie became emotional especially when reflecting on how Nexplay shaped his career.
"Ibang klase yung nagaganap sa buhay ngayon guys, pero yun nga, abangan niyo na lang kung ano yung susunod. Ibang klase man, five years, five years guys. Naging family ko yung Nexplay."