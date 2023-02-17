FOR MORE THAN five years, Setsuna "Akosi Dogie" Ignacio forged a legacy with Nexplay.

Through his outgoing and lively personality, Dogie became the catalyst in boosting the org's popularity. He even went as far as acquiring a set of players who would enhance the team's marketing prowess as seen with how he nurtured Tristan "Yawi" Cabrera, John Paul "H2wo" Salonga, and Renejay "RENEJAY" Barcarse.

But now, his tenure with the club has come to an end as Nexplay announced that the popular MLBB sensation will leave the org.

"We worked together for more than 5 years, and we can say that you are indeed an ML guru in this community who has influenced everyone," said the post.

"You inspired many people, encouraged them to overcome their fears, taught them valuable life lessons, and gave them a lot of opportunities not only in-game but also in real life."

Despite his contributions to the team, Dogie has been a polarizing figure to the point where some consider him problematic.

Yet despite some of the red flags perceived by the community, Nexplay revealed that he is more than just his outlandish public persona.

"You've known as 'Puro Hype' and 'Mayabang personality' here on the internet, but in reality, you are a very generous, straightforward, and helpful person who always cheers up your colleagues, teammates, and friends. And with that, for us, you are the real MVP!"

With what he has done with the team, the org remained grateful for his services.