Ginebra makes Akosi Dogie the first-ever No. 1 pick of PBA Esports draft

SETSUNA 'Akosi Dogie' Ignacio made history as the first-ever No. 1 draft pick of the PBA Esports Bakbakan.

Barangay Ginebra secured the right to pick first overall after the draft order was revealed and it wasted no time selecting one of the biggest names in the MLBB scene.

Cheers rang out from the gallery at Robinsons Manila after Ginebra big man Christian Standhardinger announced that the Gin Kings have selected Akosi Dogie.

WATCH:

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

With the second pick, TNT Tropang Giga made the decision to go for MPL legend Billy “Z4pnu” Alfonso.

He wasn’t the only MLBB legend drafted as the NLEX Road Warriors selected Renz “Pein” Reyes as the 6th overall pick, followed by the Phoenix LPG Fuelmasters going with Honda Beast on the 7th pick.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Pein’s former teammate, Mico “Coco” Sampang, was drafted by the Meralco Bolts on the 9th pick, while MageDad Yuji joined the Magnolia Chicken Timplados in the 2nd round.

Meanwhile, other notable names and streamers got a share of the spotlight.

Eric “Eruption Tai went to the Magnolia Chicken Timplados as the 3rd overall pick, followed by Lhea Bernardinho who was chosen 4th by the Terrafirma Dyip as the first female player to be drafted.

Edgar “ChooxTV” Dumali took his tank Layla picks to the Blackwater Bossing as the fifth pick, while one of his streaming rivals, Elyson “Wrecker” Caranza, was chosen last by the San Miguel Beermen, a perfect way to end the 1st round.

Watch Now

SEE the full list:

PHOTO: Carlos Pineda

With so much big names surrounding the PBA esports scene, expect the league to make an explosive debut.