From OhMyLupain to OhMyMansion: V33 buys lot in Antipolo

OHMYV33NUS jokingly referred to his new lot in Antipolo as “OhMyLupain.” But soon, perhaps before the end of the year, an “OhMyMansion” will rise up on the site.

In a new vlog, Johnmar Villaluna gave viewers a look at the groundbreaking of the future site of his new house, complete with the customary golden shovels.

“Biggest achievement in my life [ang] makabili ng lupa,” he said in the vlog, accompanied by Danerie “Wise” del Rosario. “And then malapit na rin tayuan ng bahay. Hopefully, matapos natin before Christmas.”

The house and lot is the fruit of OhMyV33nus’ long career in esports — “Katas ng ML,” as he wrote in one Facebook post. It was by no means an easy road. At one point in 2018, he considered becoming an OFW in Japan, as it seemed as if his pro career would go nowhere. Then he picked up Mobile Legends, and the rest is history.

OhMyV33nus describes his dream house

The future site of OhMyMansion is located just a tricycle ride away from his grandmother’s house in Antipolo City. “Antipolo talaga yung dream place ko,” said V33, who will join Blacklist in the SEA Games in May as they take up the national team banner for Mobile Legends. “Parang dun ko nakikita ang sarili ko.”

In a previous vlog posted at the end of March, he talked at length about the plans for his house, which will stand inside the 240 square-meter lot. The final design — which OhMyV33nus admitted to being very hands-on about — is a modern two-bedroom bungalow design, with a Japanese-inspired loft that will also double as an entertainment area.





At the groundbreaking ceremony, V33nus also watched his music video with Andrea Brillantes, Renejay "RENEJAY" Barcarse, and Blacklist/Tier One boss Alodia Gosiengfiao.

It was apparently his first time to watch the full music video.

“Andami pala nilang part na di nilagay,” he commented. “Pero okay na yun!”

