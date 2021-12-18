After M3, Dlarskie plans to buy a house for his family

AFTER sweeping the North American underdogs BTK, Onic PH proceeds to the Grand Finals, awaiting the results of the remaining M3 World Championship matches.

A win would finally slay the doubts centered around them since their first appearance in Season 4, and whether or not they become the champions of the world, Gerald "Dlarskie" Trinchera admitted in a post-match press conference that he's got plans in place after the M3.

“Gusto kong bumili ng bahay para sa pamilya ko kase ako lang talaga yung breadwinner sa kanila," he said.

He added: "Galing kami sa hirap eh, sa sobrang hirap na pamilya. Kaya gusto kong bigyan ng magandang bahay at magandang pamumuhay.”

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Dlarskie, other Onic PH team members on life after M3

His other teammates have also thought about what they're going to do after M3. For Coach Paul Denver "Yeb" Miranda, it's about moving on to the next stage with his fiancee.

Continue reading below ↓

"For me I have a fiancee, maybe after M3 or after MPL Season 9, we might get married,” he announced.

As for the other half of the "skie" brothers, Allen Jedric "Baloyskie" Baloy, the Onic shotcaller said that he might finally make his dream of owning a car a reality.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

"I already planned to buy a car because it is my dream," he said.

Given that they've secured the top two places of the tournament, Onic PH are guaranteed to win more than P5,000,000. If they garner a runner up finish, Onic would earn $120,000 (around P6 million).

But if they become the world champions, even better: Onic would bring home $300,000 (around P 15 million).

Their thoughts on sweeping the upper bracket

Besides talking about their plans after the M3, the three members from Onic PH discussed their thoughts on sweeping the upper bracket playoff rounds.

"Well, as their coach, I'm so proud," said Yeb. "Hindi kami natalo and every game, nakikita ko na sobrang gigil sila, sobrang gustong-gusto namin manalo and dito sa Singapore as well as sa Philippines, we move as a team. We play as a team."

Baloyskie, for his part, never expected the 9-0 dominance.

"Hindi ko ine-expect na maswe-sweep namin yung upper bracket, ine-expect ko na kaya naming umabot sa finals. Hindi namin in-expect na sweep kase yung mga teams sa M3 best of the best. Kaya sobrang nagpapasalamat ako kay Lord."

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.