Onic heads into M3 finals with 9-0 sweep of upper bracket

THE MUCH awaited encounter between the Filipino runner ups Onic PH and dark horse team BTK has finally reached a conclusion.

While pundits have argued that this could have been a close encounter, the outcome proved to be the opposite. Onic PH dominated their foes with a clean 3-0 sweep — 9-0 overall in the upper bracket playoffs.

A synchronization of abilities for Onic PH

Onic’s unpredictability worked to their advantage with their hit-and-run antics.

In Game 1, Allen Jedric “Baloyskie” Baloy often charged forward with his signature Natalia, leading to a followup barrage from Kairi “Kairi” Rayosdelsol and Jaylord “Hatred” Gonzales.

Then to spice things up, Onic could make a switch by alternating their engagements.

This was also seen in Games 2 and 3, as Onic was able to analyze the movements of their resilient North American counterparts, while preparing their counterplay.

In Game 2, their Gloo and Natalia picks proved to be a boon while Game 3 was a Valir, Yu Zhong, and Beatrix masterclass.

Is BTK looking predictable?

Though BTK was able to secure their signature heroes like Lolita, Khufra, Esmeralda, and Roger, Onic PH quickly found loopholes in their gameplan.

The Pinoy squad easily dissected SHARK and Victor’s movements. Plus, it didn’t help that the Filipino Hedgehogs denied BTK’s important win condition, centered on FwydChickn and MobaZane.

MobaZane was constantly harassed in the jungle, which limited his impact and it likewise didn't help that FwydChickn was constantly harassed on the toplane.

Plus, Onic capitalized on BTK’s ‘UBE’ strategy with the use of Pharsa’s AOE barrage.

A title dedicated to Dlarskie

A Grand Finals berth could finally end the doubts surrounded on Onic PH and for Baloyskie, this could be a chance to help his teammate, Dlarskie, to finally end his runner-up curse.

“Binibigay ko ito para kay Dlar kase pangatlong beses na niyang runner-up sa MPL so this time gusto kong mag-champion na siya and ngayon sa Worlds, gagawin namin sana.”

He even mentioned his dreams of facing Blacklist International in the finals.

“Gusto kong makatapat yung Blacklist talaga kase syempre pangarap ko din magkaroon ng PH vs. PH sa finals and syempre kababayan namin sila.”

He ended the post-match interview by expressing his gratitude to the Filipino fans who flooded the Suntec Convention Center.

“Sa mga nanonood, sobrang salamat sa inyo. Hindi namin ine-expect na majority Pinoy. Thank you sa pagpunta at sa pagsuporta sa Blacklist at Onic.”

As Onic PH marches to the finals, Blacklist International and BTK will clash at the lower bracket finals. The winner will face Onic PH while the loser will go home.

