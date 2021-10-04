Making music video for Mobile Legends felt like playing a live show again, says Sponge Cola

SPONGE COLA was just happy to be performing again, even if it was just in front of a camera.

The veteran rock band had been tapped by Moonton to create a theme song for the game’s fifth anniversary, and to accompany the song “Alamat”, the band got together to shoot the music video, which just dropped last week.

As you can imagine with a pandemic raging outside our doors, this kind of jamming session hasn’t happened for the band in a long time.

“Nakakapagod, pero nakaka-miss mapagod nang ganito,” said Erwin Armovit, the band’s lead guitarist.

“I had so much kasi it felt like we were performing,” added frontman Yael Yuzon. “Because we were performing, except in front of a camera. It’s the closest thing to an actual show.”

It was a “liberating” experience, said Yuzon — heartfelt words, no doubt, with live music hit hard by the ongoing restrictions.

“Alamat” is the band’s third single this year.

Mika Salamanca, H2wo also appear in Sponge Cola Mobile Legends theme song MV

Also in the shoot were John Paul “H2wo” Salonga of Nexplay EVOS, as well as Mika Salamanca, who were jointly awarded Couple of the Year in last weekend’s MLBB Gala.

Footage of the couple being sweet appeared in the video, spliced in footage from many of Mobile Legends' promos, along with cameos from fellow Nexplay team member Setsuna ‘AkoSi Dogie’ Ignacio and actor Daniel Padilla.

Sponge Cola performed the song via livestream during the Gala Awards night, where Padilla also served as a host and Dogie was among the night's nominees.

The lyrics of “Alamat” echo the aspirations of the gamer community. As Yael Yuzon sings, “Sama-sama / lilipad sa langit / Kunin natin / ang tinadhanang alamat natin.”

The music video was produced by gaming and esports talent agency Rumble Royale, and directed by Vincent Carbajal.

