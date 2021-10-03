Yawi, H2wo, ChooxTV take centerstage in the 2021 MLBB Awards Gala

TO CELEBRATE the 5th anniversary of Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, Moonton fit in an awards ceremony among its usual trifecta of games on Saturday, October 2.

The ceremony was livestreamed on the game’s official Facebook page and hosted by celebrity actor, Daniel Padilla. Popular Filipino band Sponge Cola also showed up in the festivities, performing “Alamat,” the official song of the Gala.

Diehard fans of the game are given the opportunity to support their favorite personalities in the Land of Dawn by voting online or through the game’s official client.

Each category had 10 nominees, with three serving as the finalists.





Here’s the full list of winners at the 2021 MLBB Awards Gala

MS. MLBB AWARD

Jhewelry Hershey “Jiji Plays” Dela Cerna (WINNER)

Lhea Bernardino

Kayla Heredia

Other Nominees: Kimberlee Si Arcillas, Chelsea Reyes, SeikaHashizume, Punyeta Gaming, Kristine Santamena, Shyr Balagtas, Erin Cordovez

MR. MLBB AWARD

Tristan “Yawi” Cabrera (WINNER)

Renejay “RENEJAY” Barcarse

Oscar “Sumpak” Romero

Other Nominees: Elie Gaming, Chin Valdes, Raven “L3bron” Alonzo, Ralph Mico “Coco” Sampang, Joross Gamboa, Gerald “Dlarskie” Trinchera, Billy “Z4pnu” Alfonso

MEME LORD

Edgar “ChooxTV” Dumali (WINNER)

Joshua “Ch4knu” Mangilog

Bitoy “Hypebit$” Ferrer

Other Nominees: Sir Jack, Sainty, Bobong Gamer, Joross Gamboa, Papa B, Moymoy Palaboy, KingJasro

TP LORD

Tristan “Yawi” Cabrera (WINNER)

Setsuna “Akosi Dogie” Ignacio

Elyson Edouard “Ghost Wrecker” Caranza

Other Nominees: Elie Gaming, Carlito “Ribo” Ribo Jr., Mike Ace “Chester” Gonzales, Estudyanteng Bastons, Ralph Mico “Coco” Sampang, Renz Carlo “Pein” Reyes, Billy “Z4pnu” Alfonso,

TOP MLBB MOMENT

ChooxTV Stream for a Cause (WINNER)

515 All-Stars

Akosi Dogie vs. Ghost Wrecker

Other Nominees: Eruption Surprise for Larion, Lizquen and Eruption Stream, 515 Crazy Legends, MLBB All Star Showmatch, Legends TV

BEST MPL MATCHES

Blacklist vs. Execration, MPL-PH S7 Finals (WINNER)

Blacklist vs. Execration, MSC 2021 Finals

Bren Esports vs. Burmese Ghouls, M2 World Championships

Other Nominees: Aura vs. Onic PH, Bren Esports vs. Nexplay 2.0, Aether Main vs. OBS Gaming, Bren Esports vs. Cignal Ultra, Bren Esports vs. RRQ, Execration vs. Bren Esports, Sunsparks vs. Onic PH

COUPLE OF THE YEAR

Mika Salamanca and John Paul “H2wo” Salonga (WINNER)

Heart Ryan and Renejay “RENEJAY” Barcarse

Andrea Angeles and Tristian “Yawi” Cabrera

Other Nominees: Setsuna “Akosi Dogie” Ignacio and AJ, Ghost Wrecker and Queen Wrecker Gaming, Totoy and Franzell, Kayla Heredia and L3bron, Nanay Gaming and Lolo Gaming, Yuri Gaming and Honda Beast, Superkimbie and Chin Valdes

RISING STAR

Aurelio “Thirdy Gaming” Ong III (WINNER)

Gerard Fiest “Totoy” Micua

Alma “Nanay Gaming” Enario

Other Nominees: Dayana, Erin Cordovez, Ame TV, Urada, Jungkuuk TV, Franzell Placido, Chelsea Reyes

PRO PLAYER OF THE YEAR

John Paul “H2wo” Salonga (WINNER)

Johnmar “OhMyV33nus” Villaluna

Danerie James “Wise” Del Rosario

Other Nominees: Jaymark Aaron “Hadess” Lazaro, Karl “KarlTzy” Nepomuceno, Edward “EDWARD” Jay Dapadap, Kiel VJ “Kielvj” Hernandez, David Charles “FlapTzy” Canon, Carlito “Ribo” Ribo Jr.

MVP OF THE YEAR

Edgar “ChooxTV” Dumali (WINNER)

Setsuna “Akosi Dogie” Ignacio

Renejay “RENEJAY” Barcarse

Other Nominees: Kimberlee Si Arcillas, Kayla Heredia, Eric “Eruption” Tai, Raven “L3bron” Alonzo, Bobong Gamer, Elyson Edouard “Ghost Wrecker” Caranza, Bitoy “Hypebit$” Ferrer

