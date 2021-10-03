Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Yawi, H2wo, ChooxTV take centerstage in the 2021 MLBB Awards Gala

    by Carlos Pineda
    4 hours ago

    TO CELEBRATE the 5th anniversary of Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, Moonton fit in an awards ceremony among its usual trifecta of games on Saturday, October 2.

    The ceremony was livestreamed on the game’s official Facebook page and hosted by celebrity actor, Daniel Padilla. Popular Filipino band Sponge Cola also showed up in the festivities, performing “Alamat,” the official song of the Gala.

    Diehard fans of the game are given the opportunity to support their favorite personalities in the Land of Dawn by voting online or through the game’s official client.

    Each category had 10 nominees, with three serving as the finalists.

    H2wo, Yawi, ChooxTV

    Here’s the full list of winners at the 2021 MLBB Awards Gala

    MS. MLBB AWARD

    Jhewelry Hershey “Jiji Plays” Dela Cerna (WINNER)

    Lhea Bernardino

    Kayla Heredia

    Other Nominees: Kimberlee Si Arcillas, Chelsea Reyes, SeikaHashizume, Punyeta Gaming, Kristine Santamena, Shyr Balagtas, Erin Cordovez

    MR. MLBB AWARD

    Tristan “Yawi” Cabrera (WINNER)

    Renejay “RENEJAY” Barcarse

    Oscar “Sumpak” Romero

    Other Nominees: Elie Gaming, Chin Valdes, Raven “L3bron” Alonzo, Ralph Mico “Coco” Sampang, Joross Gamboa, Gerald “Dlarskie” Trinchera, Billy “Z4pnu” Alfonso

    MEME LORD

    Edgar “ChooxTV” Dumali (WINNER)

    Joshua “Ch4knu” Mangilog

    Bitoy “Hypebit$” Ferrer

    Other Nominees: Sir Jack, Sainty, Bobong Gamer, Joross Gamboa, Papa B, Moymoy Palaboy, KingJasro

    TP LORD

    Tristan “Yawi” Cabrera (WINNER)

    Setsuna “Akosi Dogie” Ignacio

    Elyson Edouard “Ghost Wrecker” Caranza

    Other Nominees: Elie Gaming, Carlito “Ribo” Ribo Jr., Mike Ace “Chester” Gonzales, Estudyanteng Bastons, Ralph Mico “Coco” Sampang, Renz Carlo “Pein” Reyes, Billy “Z4pnu” Alfonso,

    TOP MLBB MOMENT

    ChooxTV Stream for a Cause (WINNER)

    515 All-Stars

    Akosi Dogie vs. Ghost Wrecker

    Other Nominees: Eruption Surprise for Larion, Lizquen and Eruption Stream, 515 Crazy Legends, MLBB All Star Showmatch, Legends TV

    BEST MPL MATCHES

    Blacklist vs. Execration, MPL-PH S7 Finals (WINNER)

    Blacklist vs. Execration, MSC 2021 Finals

    Bren Esports vs. Burmese Ghouls, M2 World Championships

    Other Nominees: Aura vs. Onic PH, Bren Esports vs. Nexplay 2.0, Aether Main vs. OBS Gaming, Bren Esports vs. Cignal Ultra, Bren Esports vs. RRQ, Execration vs. Bren Esports, Sunsparks vs. Onic PH

    COUPLE OF THE YEAR

    Mika Salamanca and John Paul “H2wo” Salonga (WINNER)

    Heart Ryan and Renejay “RENEJAY” Barcarse

    Andrea Angeles and Tristian “Yawi” Cabrera

    Other Nominees: Setsuna “Akosi Dogie” Ignacio and AJ, Ghost Wrecker and Queen Wrecker Gaming, Totoy and Franzell, Kayla Heredia and L3bron, Nanay Gaming and Lolo Gaming, Yuri Gaming and Honda Beast, Superkimbie and Chin Valdes

    RISING STAR

    Aurelio “Thirdy Gaming” Ong III (WINNER)

    Gerard Fiest “Totoy” Micua

    Alma “Nanay Gaming” Enario

    Other Nominees: Dayana, Erin Cordovez, Ame TV, Urada, Jungkuuk TV, Franzell Placido, Chelsea Reyes

    PRO PLAYER OF THE YEAR

    John Paul “H2wo” Salonga (WINNER)

    Johnmar “OhMyV33nus” Villaluna

    Danerie James “Wise” Del Rosario

    Other Nominees: Jaymark Aaron “Hadess” Lazaro, Karl “KarlTzy” Nepomuceno, Edward “EDWARD” Jay Dapadap, Kiel VJ “Kielvj” Hernandez, David Charles “FlapTzy” Canon, Carlito “Ribo” Ribo Jr.

    MVP OF THE YEAR

    Edgar “ChooxTV” Dumali (WINNER)

    Setsuna “Akosi Dogie” Ignacio

    Renejay “RENEJAY” Barcarse

    Other Nominees: Kimberlee Si Arcillas, Kayla Heredia, Eric “Eruption” Tai, Raven “L3bron” Alonzo, Bobong Gamer, Elyson Edouard “Ghost Wrecker” Caranza, Bitoy “Hypebit$” Ferrer

