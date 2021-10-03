Yawi, H2wo, ChooxTV take centerstage in the 2021 MLBB Awards Gala

TO CELEBRATE the 5th anniversary of Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, Moonton fit in an awards ceremony among its usual trifecta of games on Saturday, October 2.
The ceremony was livestreamed on the game’s official Facebook page and hosted by celebrity actor, Daniel Padilla. Popular Filipino band Sponge Cola also showed up in the festivities, performing “Alamat,” the official song of the Gala.
Diehard fans of the game are given the opportunity to support their favorite personalities in the Land of Dawn by voting online or through the game’s official client.
Each category had 10 nominees, with three serving as the finalists.
Here’s the full list of winners at the 2021 MLBB Awards Gala
MS. MLBB AWARD
Jhewelry Hershey “Jiji Plays” Dela Cerna (WINNER)
Lhea Bernardino
Kayla Heredia
Other Nominees: Kimberlee Si Arcillas, Chelsea Reyes, SeikaHashizume, Punyeta Gaming, Kristine Santamena, Shyr Balagtas, Erin Cordovez
MR. MLBB AWARD
Tristan “Yawi” Cabrera (WINNER)
Renejay “RENEJAY” Barcarse
Oscar “Sumpak” Romero
Other Nominees: Elie Gaming, Chin Valdes, Raven “L3bron” Alonzo, Ralph Mico “Coco” Sampang, Joross Gamboa, Gerald “Dlarskie” Trinchera, Billy “Z4pnu” Alfonso
MEME LORD
Edgar “ChooxTV” Dumali (WINNER)
Joshua “Ch4knu” Mangilog
Bitoy “Hypebit$” Ferrer
Other Nominees: Sir Jack, Sainty, Bobong Gamer, Joross Gamboa, Papa B, Moymoy Palaboy, KingJasro
TP LORD
Tristan “Yawi” Cabrera (WINNER)
Setsuna “Akosi Dogie” Ignacio
Elyson Edouard “Ghost Wrecker” Caranza
Other Nominees: Elie Gaming, Carlito “Ribo” Ribo Jr., Mike Ace “Chester” Gonzales, Estudyanteng Bastons, Ralph Mico “Coco” Sampang, Renz Carlo “Pein” Reyes, Billy “Z4pnu” Alfonso,
TOP MLBB MOMENT
ChooxTV Stream for a Cause (WINNER)
515 All-Stars
Akosi Dogie vs. Ghost Wrecker
Other Nominees: Eruption Surprise for Larion, Lizquen and Eruption Stream, 515 Crazy Legends, MLBB All Star Showmatch, Legends TV
BEST MPL MATCHES
Blacklist vs. Execration, MPL-PH S7 Finals (WINNER)
Blacklist vs. Execration, MSC 2021 Finals
Bren Esports vs. Burmese Ghouls, M2 World Championships
Other Nominees: Aura vs. Onic PH, Bren Esports vs. Nexplay 2.0, Aether Main vs. OBS Gaming, Bren Esports vs. Cignal Ultra, Bren Esports vs. RRQ, Execration vs. Bren Esports, Sunsparks vs. Onic PH
COUPLE OF THE YEAR
Mika Salamanca and John Paul “H2wo” Salonga (WINNER)
Heart Ryan and Renejay “RENEJAY” Barcarse
Andrea Angeles and Tristian “Yawi” Cabrera
Other Nominees: Setsuna “Akosi Dogie” Ignacio and AJ, Ghost Wrecker and Queen Wrecker Gaming, Totoy and Franzell, Kayla Heredia and L3bron, Nanay Gaming and Lolo Gaming, Yuri Gaming and Honda Beast, Superkimbie and Chin Valdes
RISING STAR
Aurelio “Thirdy Gaming” Ong III (WINNER)
Gerard Fiest “Totoy” Micua
Alma “Nanay Gaming” Enario
Other Nominees: Dayana, Erin Cordovez, Ame TV, Urada, Jungkuuk TV, Franzell Placido, Chelsea Reyes
PRO PLAYER OF THE YEAR
John Paul “H2wo” Salonga (WINNER)
Johnmar “OhMyV33nus” Villaluna
Danerie James “Wise” Del Rosario
Other Nominees: Jaymark Aaron “Hadess” Lazaro, Karl “KarlTzy” Nepomuceno, Edward “EDWARD” Jay Dapadap, Kiel VJ “Kielvj” Hernandez, David Charles “FlapTzy” Canon, Carlito “Ribo” Ribo Jr.
MVP OF THE YEAR
Edgar “ChooxTV” Dumali (WINNER)
Setsuna “Akosi Dogie” Ignacio
Renejay “RENEJAY” Barcarse
Other Nominees: Kimberlee Si Arcillas, Kayla Heredia, Eric “Eruption” Tai, Raven “L3bron” Alonzo, Bobong Gamer, Elyson Edouard “Ghost Wrecker” Caranza, Bitoy “Hypebit$” Ferrer
