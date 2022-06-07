Which of these seven Pinoy teams will survive CODM's battle royale finals?

SEVEN Philippine teams came through, punching their way to the first-ever finals of the CODM Garena Survivors.

4 Kings, Amethaverse Esports, XIII Academy, Existence Valhalla and VVV Esports VENI, VIDI, VICI teams have all booked their tickets after going through a three-day, 18-round qualifier, finishing in the top eight of the first bracket of the live broadcast games.

Garena Survivors is the battle royale counterpart to Garena Masters, and like the mainline tournament, will have a $25,000 prize pool (approximately P1.25 million).

This will mark the mode’s first ever major tournament, succeeding ‘The Plunge’.

Garena CODM Esports has had major changes into this year’s esports road map and things have become much more transparent now, with more tournaments by the day. Garena Survivors may be the first of its kind, but it will likely have more iterations in the succeeding months.

In CODM battle royale, 4K tops bracket by a slim margin, 3 VVV Esports teams advance

4 Kings, otherwise known as 4K, topped the overall rankings with a bracket-best total of 230 points. 188 of those came from kill points as they shackled opponents and picked them off with ease.

VVV Esports VICI, which finished second place in the overall rankings with 215 points, had 77 placement points, a tournament high. This allowed them close the gap against 4K, eventually ending just 15 points behind.

Meanwhile VVV Esports VIDI and VENI finished in the 6th and 7th spots with 129 and 128 points respectively as VVV Esports went 3/3 to qualify for the finals.

