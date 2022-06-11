Magnus Carlsen retains Norway Chess title; Wesley So ends up fifth

MAGNUS Carlsen bagged his fourth straight Norway Chess title and fifth overall after all final-round matches were decided in Armageddon on Friday in Stavanger.

The 31-year-old world champion extended his reign at his home event, finishing with 16.5 points in the 10-player single round-robin tournament, capped by a 1.5 point final-round match where he handled black against Veselin Topalov.

Carlsen unable to take the full three points meant Azerbijan’s Shakhriyar Mamedyarov had a shot to win the title playing white in the final round against compatriot Teimour Radjabov. But he could not convert and wound up with only a point after the Armageddon for a 15.5 aggregate.

Wesley So had the black pieces against China’s Wang Hao, the draw in Armageddon pushing the Philippine-born American Grandmaster’s total to 12.5.

Wesley So could not catch up after tough early rounds.

Viswanathan Anand of India was third at 14.5 and world blitz champion Maxime Vachier-Lagrave of France scored 14 points for fourth.

Anish Giri of the Netherlands was sixth with 12 points followed by Bulgaria’s Topalov and Norway’s Aryan Tari at 9.5, Radjabov at 8 and Wang at 7.5.

