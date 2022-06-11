Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Magnus Carlsen retains Norway Chess title; Wesley So ends up fifth

    Wesley So ends up 3.5 points off the top.
    PHOTO: frchess.com

    MAGNUS Carlsen bagged his fourth straight Norway Chess title and fifth overall after all final-round matches were decided in Armageddon on Friday in Stavanger.

    The 31-year-old world champion extended his reign at his home event, finishing with 16.5 points in the 10-player single round-robin tournament, capped by a 1.5 point final-round match where he handled black against Veselin Topalov.

    Carlsen unable to take the full three points meant Azerbijan’s Shakhriyar Mamedyarov had a shot to win the title playing white in the final round against compatriot Teimour Radjabov. But he could not convert and wound up with only a point after the Armageddon for a 15.5 aggregate.

    Wesley So had the black pieces against China’s Wang Hao, the draw in Armageddon pushing the Philippine-born American Grandmaster’s total to 12.5.

    Wesley So

    Wesley So could not catch up after tough early rounds.

    Viswanathan Anand of India was third at 14.5 and world blitz champion Maxime Vachier-Lagrave of France scored 14 points for fourth.

    Anish Giri of the Netherlands was sixth with 12 points followed by Bulgaria’s Topalov and Norway’s Aryan Tari at 9.5, Radjabov at 8 and Wang at 7.5.

